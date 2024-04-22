A traditionalist, Onifade Oyekanmi has been arrested alongside three of his friends for killing a Fulani woman for a money ritual

Onifade confessed that he and his friends strangled the victim to death at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state

He disclosed that he invited the victim, who lived in Apomu, Osun state to come to his house in Ibadan

Osun state - An Ifa priest, Onifade Oyekanmi, has confessed to conspiring with four of his friends to kill a 45-year-old Fulani woman, Usman Aminat for money ritual in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The tragic incident occurred at Onifade’s residence at Iyana Ajia in Ibadan on March 13, 2024.

Police arrested the herbalist after the victim's son reported the case of a missing person Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The Osun state police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this known during the parade of the suspects in Osogbo on Friday, April 19, PM News reports.

Opalola said suspects were arrested after the woman’s son lodged a report of a missing person in the Apomu Police Division in Osun.

Onifade said he and his friends strangled the victim to death after he invited her to come from her place in Apomu, Osun state to Ibadan.

As reported by Vanguard, he confessed that some part of her organs was burnt along with pig and goat’s intestines into powder form.

How woman was killed for money ritual

The traditionalist alongside Oyebode Olalekan, 40, Ifayemi Ojeleke, 32 and Jamiu Lasisi, 40 committed the crime.

“I and my friends strangled her to death. One of them dismembered her bodies and we used some parts of her organs. Her intestine was burnt along with pig and goat’s intestines into powder form.

“We wanted to use her for money ritual but the Muslim cleric that told me about the ritual has not given me the instructions on how to use the powder mixture before we were caught”

