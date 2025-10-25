Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tinubu's Aide Announces Skill Opportunity in 1 State, Nigerians React
Nigeria

Tinubu's Aide Announces Skill Opportunity in 1 State, Nigerians React

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on youth initiative (Monitoring and Delivery), Titilope Gbadamosi, has announced skill opportunities for Oyo state residents only
  • According to the presidential aide, the programme is for motorcycle and tricycle repairers who are willing to upgrade their skills and be certified
  • The announcement has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who are asking when such an opportunity would be extended to other states

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on youth initiative (Monitoring and Delivery), Titilope Gbadamosi, has announced skill upgrading and certification for motorcycle and tricycle repairers, adding that the opportunity is only open to professionals in Oyo state.

In a social media post on Friday, October 24, the presidential aide explained that the training was being organised by his office in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council.

President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on youth initiative (Monitoring and Delivery), Titilope Gbadamosi, has announced skill upgrading opportunity for Oyo residents.
President Bola Tinubu's aide announces skill upgrading opportunity Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

What programme Tinubu's aide doing?

The programme, which is titled "Skill Upgrade and Certification Opportunity in the Automotive Sector", is open to motorcycle and tricycle repairers in Oyo who are looking to take their skills to the next level.

Read also

Fashola makes cryptic comment about politicians' children, video trends

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the post, the programme is designed to equip the participants with advanced "technical knowledge and connect them to certified partnership opportunities nationwide." The flyer explained that "participants will get free automotive skill upgrade and become certified."

It further stated that registration for the programme will be closing on Thursday, October 20 and that only selected candidates would be contacted. It warned that the applicants must have been practising before applying. Interested participant were told to send their names and phone numbers to 08129808759.

Nigerians react as Tinubu's aide announces opportunity

However, the presidential aide's post has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Emmanuel mentions other areas where similar trainings are needed:

"This is great. Please, are there similar opportunities or plans for Skill Upgrade & Certification in the Tractor and Mechanisation Sector? There’s a significant gap in this area, especially across the Southwest. It would help strengthen agricultural productivity and youth employability."

Read also

European airlines drop vague promises on carbon offsets

President Bola Tinubu's aide has announced an opportunity for Oyo residents.
Presidential aide announces opportunity for residents of Oyo Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Alade Ayeniromo urged the presidential aide to reach out to their associations, adding that many of the practitioners are not on social media:

"To get people on board, there is a need to reach out to their association, and it should be broadcast on radio stations beyond online platforms."

EcoBillion asked about other states:

"Good morning, Ma'am. Please, when is Delta State going to benefit from all of these?"

King David commented:

"I don’t think most of the people who need this even know about X. I think identifying parks and workshops to do a campaign will go a long way."

Agbabiaka asked for other states in the South West:

"What about other SW."

See the full post here:

FG invites Nigerians to N20m competition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government, through SMEDAN, launched a N20 million pitch competition to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Read also

Nigerians react as FG celebrates first-ever wedding on a moving train in Nigeria

The competition will reward five outstanding entrepreneurs with grants and sponsor ten finalists on an all-expenses-paid trip.

Details and breakdown on how to apply were provided ahead of the 2025 National MSME Conference.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: