President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on youth initiative (Monitoring and Delivery), Titilope Gbadamosi, has announced skill opportunities for Oyo state residents only

According to the presidential aide, the programme is for motorcycle and tricycle repairers who are willing to upgrade their skills and be certified

The announcement has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who are asking when such an opportunity would be extended to other states

President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on youth initiative (Monitoring and Delivery), Titilope Gbadamosi, has announced skill upgrading and certification for motorcycle and tricycle repairers, adding that the opportunity is only open to professionals in Oyo state.

In a social media post on Friday, October 24, the presidential aide explained that the training was being organised by his office in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council.

President Bola Tinubu's aide announces skill upgrading opportunity Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

What programme Tinubu's aide doing?

The programme, which is titled "Skill Upgrade and Certification Opportunity in the Automotive Sector", is open to motorcycle and tricycle repairers in Oyo who are looking to take their skills to the next level.

According to the post, the programme is designed to equip the participants with advanced "technical knowledge and connect them to certified partnership opportunities nationwide." The flyer explained that "participants will get free automotive skill upgrade and become certified."

It further stated that registration for the programme will be closing on Thursday, October 20 and that only selected candidates would be contacted. It warned that the applicants must have been practising before applying. Interested participant were told to send their names and phone numbers to 08129808759.

Nigerians react as Tinubu's aide announces opportunity

However, the presidential aide's post has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Emmanuel mentions other areas where similar trainings are needed:

"This is great. Please, are there similar opportunities or plans for Skill Upgrade & Certification in the Tractor and Mechanisation Sector? There’s a significant gap in this area, especially across the Southwest. It would help strengthen agricultural productivity and youth employability."

Presidential aide announces opportunity for residents of Oyo Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Alade Ayeniromo urged the presidential aide to reach out to their associations, adding that many of the practitioners are not on social media:

"To get people on board, there is a need to reach out to their association, and it should be broadcast on radio stations beyond online platforms."

EcoBillion asked about other states:

"Good morning, Ma'am. Please, when is Delta State going to benefit from all of these?"

King David commented:

"I don’t think most of the people who need this even know about X. I think identifying parks and workshops to do a campaign will go a long way."

Agbabiaka asked for other states in the South West:

"What about other SW."

See the full post here:

FG invites Nigerians to N20m competition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government, through SMEDAN, launched a N20 million pitch competition to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The competition will reward five outstanding entrepreneurs with grants and sponsor ten finalists on an all-expenses-paid trip.

Details and breakdown on how to apply were provided ahead of the 2025 National MSME Conference.

Source: Legit.ng