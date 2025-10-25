The federal government, through SMEDAN, has launched a N20 million pitch competition to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs

The competition will reward five outstanding entrepreneurs with grants and sponsor ten finalists on an all-expenses-paid trip

Details and breakdown on how to apply have been provided ahead of the 2025 National MSME Conference

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has announced the launch of the 2025 SMEDAN Pitch Competition.

The competition will award N20 million in grants to five outstanding entrepreneurs whose businesses demonstrate innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

Nigerian startups compete for N20 million in SMEDAN’s national pitch contest. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

SMEDAN empowers Nigerian entrepreneurs

Legit.ng reports that the pitch competition forms part of this year’s National MSME Conference, which aims to promote innovation and enterprise development among Nigerian youths and business owners.

The initiative offers a platform for small business owners to showcase their ideas before a national audience of investors, innovators, and policymakers.

Ten finalists will be selected and treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to Lagos State, where they will pitch their business ideas live for a chance to win from the N20 million grant pool.

A statement from SMEDAN reads:

“The 2025 SMEDAN Pitch Competition is designed to celebrate creativity and innovation within Nigeria’s MSME space. The goal is to empower visionary entrepreneurs whose businesses are contributing to inclusive economic growth, resilience, and sustainability.”

Applicants are required to submit a one- to two-minute video introducing their business, explaining the problem their product or service solves, and demonstrating how it aligns with the 2025 conference theme, ‘Building a Future of Innovation, Resilience, and Prosperity.’

Nigerian startups compete for N20 million in SMEDAN’s national pitch contest. Photo: vgajic

Source: Getty Images

Application details and deadlines

According to the organisers, entries close on October 28, 2025. Interested entrepreneurs can apply via smedan.gov.ng/msmeconference.

Applicants must:

Be registered with SMEDAN (portal.smedan.gov.ng) with a valid SUID.

Own a Nigerian business operating for at least 2 years.

Be available for the live pitch in Lagos (Nov 16–18, 2025).

Step 1: Elevator Pitch Video

Record a clear, 2-minute video introducing yourself and your business.

Highlight your innovation, resilience, and growth plans.

Post publicly on social media, tag @smedangov, and use hashtags #SMEDANPitchCompetition #SMEDANGov #MSMEConference25 #GrowNigerian.

Follow SMEDAN on all platforms and include your video link in the application form.

Step 2: Application Form

Fill out three sections:

Personal Information

Business Information

Pitch Entry (with video link)

To fill out the application form, use this link.

FG to introduce new initiative for SMEs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has announced a new initiative that will give Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country easy access to credit facilities.

The initiative was unveiled by John Enoh, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment during the Renewed Hope Global Virtual Conference 2025.

According to Enoh, the new initiative is part of a broader effort to boost entrepreneurship, strengthen industrial growth, and enhance Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.

Source: Legit.ng