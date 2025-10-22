The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new Golden Visa category offering 10 years of renewable residency to Nigerians

The country announced this at the GITEX Global 2025 event in Dubai, marking its expansion for long-term residency

Under the new policy, individuals who donate at least AED 2 millio to certified humanitarian projects can apply

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled a new Golden Visa pathway offering ten years of renewable residency to Nigerians and other international contributors who financially support Islamic endowment (Waqf) or humanitarian initiatives.

The landmark announcement, made at the GITEX Global 2025 event in Dubai, marks a major expansion of the UAE’s long-term residency programme and deepens the country’s commitment to promoting global philanthropy and sustainable social impact.

Empowering global philanthropy through Waqf

Under the new policy, individuals who donate at least AED 2 million (about £450,000) to certified humanitarian projects or Waqf endowments can qualify for the ten-year Golden Visa.

According to the Times of India, Waqf, a centuries-old Islamic charitable tradition, involves dedicating funds, land, or assets permanently to serve the public good, covering areas like healthcare, education, and community welfare.

In the UAE, such endowments are regulated by the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) to ensure transparency and Sharia compliance.

“The agreement represents a pioneering model of government integration that empowers donors to play a vital role in community development,” said Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai).

Eligibility and application criteria

According to the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, applicants must:

Donate at least AED 2 million to a certified Waqf or humanitarian project.



Hold a university degree.



Receive nomination from Awqaf Dubai or another authorised humanitarian institution.

Eligible applicants can then submit their details through the GDRFA smart services portal or visit any Amer centre in Dubai.

Documentation required includes proof of contribution, educational credentials, and valid identification.

Applications are reviewed by a joint committee from GDRFA and Awqaf Dubai before approval and visa issuance.

Key benefits of the Waqf Golden Visa

Successful applicants will enjoy several exclusive privileges, including:

10-year renewable residency without a local sponsor.



Freedom to live, work, and study anywhere in the UAE.



Ability to sponsor family members (spouse, children, and parents).



Retention of visa validity even if the holder spends over six months outside the UAE.

The initiative extends Dubai’s existing Golden Visa framework—traditionally reserved for investors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and medical professionals—to include philanthropists and humanitarian financiers.

Fostering a culture of giving

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, described the new visa category as “a natural extension of Dubai’s vision to position endowment work as a key pillar of sustainable development.”

He noted that the partnership between GDRFA-Dubai and Awqaf Dubai aims to attract more charitable capital to the UAE while encouraging international collaboration in social development.

How to apply

To begin the process, prospective applicants should:

Make a qualifying AED 2 million donation to an approved Waqf project.

Obtain a nomination from Awqaf Dubai.

Submit an application through GDRFA Smart Services or an Amer centre.

Officials say the initiative strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for generosity, tolerance, and sustainable philanthropy, reinforcing the UAE’s goal of building a more inclusive and compassionate society.

