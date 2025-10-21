A police officer in Adamawa was violently attacked while trying to calm a traffic dispute in the state

The state Police Command, however, condemned the assault, promising swift legal action against the individuals involved

The Adamawa police also unveiled new visibility and community policing policies to strengthen security and curb public attacks

An officer of the Nigerian Police Force in Adamawa state was reportedly assaulted and dragged while traveling from Jimeta to Yola Town. The officer was dressed in a camouflage T-shirt at the time of the incident.

A video of the attack, originally posted on the TikTok account @dadiskid_backup, quickly went viral before it was deleted, prompting widespread public reactions.

The Adamawa State Police Command condemned the act, describing it as unacceptable. The Command stressed that attacks against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated.

An investigation has been launched to identify the perpetrators and ensure appropriate legal action is taken.

Speaking to Legit.ng, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said:

"It came to the notice of the command that a police officer was half-dressed when he boarded a tricycle to Yola Town from Jimeta. Unfortunately, the tricycle got involved in a minor accident. The driver of the tricycle and the car that was involved started exchanging words. When the officer saw what was going on, he came out of the tricycle and tried to calm the situation. That was where an individual held the neck of his police camo T-shirt. Someone else videod and posted it on his TikTok account".

"No matter who the individual is, no one has any right to assault someone for any reason. Every human being deserves respect, and takes more of an officer of the law. The command had taken drastic measures to investigate who the individual is, and when identified, he will face legal action for assaulting an officer of the law."

"The command is urging the public not to take the law into their hands for any reason, because the consequences of such action will be terrible. Whatever happens, the public should not hesitate to report it.

Adamawa command rolls out crime-fighting initiatives

The command also stated that it has introduced different policies to improve security in the state to safeguard the public against any harm or attack.

Explaining a few of the policies, Nguroje said:

"The first policy that was introduced is the Visibility Policing, where the commissioner of Police has directed police officers within their offices to present themselves to the public in case of any incident. The second is the Community Policing as a virtual crime-fighting strategy, which involves bringing members of the community to contribute in fighting crimes and provide timely information; most of the time, they do accompany officers to crime scenes for investigations."

"Also, stakeholders are involved in the policy because they advise the command in how to mitigate crime issues within communities and also provide sources and destinations of suspects or victims during investigations."

SP Nguroje also sent a strong warning to Shilla boys terrorising residents of Mafias Quarters, Madaki street, and Yola bye-pass down to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital.

He said:

"The Shila boys have been a threat to the peace of the state in causing so much insecurity and fear to the public."

"Therefore, the Shila boys should cease from attacking the public or else the command will take drastic actions towards them with immediate effect."

The Command further encouraged the public to be law-abiding citizens and always report to the police any issue seen or discovered.

