Colonel Michael Randrianirina takes oath as Madagascar’s new president after leading a military coup that ousted Andry Rajoelina

The new leader dissolves all institutions except the National Assembly and plans a two-year military-led transitional rule before fresh elections

The African Union and United Nations condemn the coup as youth protesters grow uneasy about the army’s swift seizure of power

Colonel Michael Randrianirina has officially assumed leadership of Madagascar, taking the oath of office as president just days after seizing power from former leader Andry Rajoelina.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the High Constitutional Court in Antananarivo, drew loud cheers, military fanfare, and displays of loyalty from soldiers.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina takes the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony at the High Constitutional Court in Antananarivo. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rajoelina, who fled abroad after lawmakers impeached him, continues to reject his removal despite widespread defections within the security forces and the court’s rapid endorsement of the takeover.

The African Union and United Nations have both denounced the coup, describing it as a major setback for democracy in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Military council to govern for two years

Speaking during the ceremony, Randrianirina vowed to serve with fairness and integrity.

“I will fully, completely, and justly fulfil the high responsibilities of my position as President of the Republic of Madagascar,” he said.

“I swear that I will exercise the power entrusted to me and dedicate all my strength to defending and strengthening national unity and human rights.”

The new leader announced that a military-led committee would govern alongside a transitional government for up to two years before fresh elections are organised. All institutions except the National Assembly have been dissolved.

Former President Andry Rajoelina is now in exile after being ousted by lawmakers and the military in Madagascar’s latest coup. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Many of the young protesters who demanded Rajoelina’s exit have welcomed his removal but are now expressing unease over the army’s quick takeover.

From coup soldier to commander-in-chief

Randrianirina previously commanded the elite CAPSAT army unit that helped bring Rajoelina to power during the 2009 coup.

He later broke ranks, refusing to allow soldiers to fire on civilians during the latest protests that erupted over worsening power cuts and water shortages.

Madagascar’s population, estimated at 30 million, remains among the world’s poorest, with most citizens surviving on less than $600 a year.

The World Bank reports that the country’s GDP per capita has fallen by nearly half since independence, making it one of the few nations poorer today than it was in 1960.

