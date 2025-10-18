The Arewa PDP Unity Forum criticises PDP Deputy Spokesperson Ibrahim Abdullahi for his “disrespectful” remarks against former Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

The group says such comments weaken party unity ahead of the 2027 elections and disrespect leaders who contributed to PDP’s survival

The Forum urges the PDP National Working Committee to caution its officers and uphold respect, discipline, and internal cohesion

The Arewa Peoples Democratic Party Unity Forum (APUF) has faulted the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Abdullahi, for what it called “reckless and disrespectful comments” directed at former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

In a statement issued on Friday, signed by its National President, Dr. Maikanti Adamu, and made available to Legit.ng, the forum described Abdullahi’s remarks on national television as unbecoming of a senior party official.

Former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a key PDP stakeholder in Enugu. Photo: PDP

It warned that public attacks on respected party figures could weaken internal unity as the PDP prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Group defends Ugwuanyi’s record and loyalty

Dr. Adamu said Abdullahi’s comments were both unfortunate and unnecessary.

“To describe a two-term governor who delivered his state for the PDP in the last election as someone ‘carrying a bag’ for anyone is an insult not only to Ugwuanyi but to the collective history and legacy of our party,” he stated.

The forum commended Ugwuanyi’s leadership in Enugu, noting that his calm approach and steady influence helped the PDP remain strong in the South-East during the 2023 elections.

It said while the party lost several states in other regions, Enugu remained loyal under Ugwuanyi’s administration.

“While many states slipped from PDP control, Enugu stood firm under Ugwuanyi’s leadership. Those who could not even hold their local governments for the party should be the last to question his loyalty or stature,” Adamu said.

Infighting brews in PDP after prominent key figures defect to APC. Photo: PDP

Forum calls for party discipline and unity

The Arewa PDP Unity Forum cautioned that national officers must act as unifiers and avoid comments that fuel division or arrogance within the ranks. It noted that disrespecting senior party figures only erodes public confidence and weakens the PDP’s image as a credible alternative.

“Our national officers should be seen as unifiers, not purveyors of insult. If we keep ridiculing our own, how do we expect the Nigerian people to take us seriously as a government-in-waiting?” Dr. Adamu asked.

The group urged the PDP National Working Committee to caution its spokespersons against making disparaging remarks about party elders.

It maintained that internal discipline, mutual respect, and acknowledgment of past sacrifices were necessary for cohesion and success in future elections.

“The PDP has weathered storms for over two decades because it accommodates diverse voices. The Deputy National Publicity Secretary should focus on strengthening structures that win elections, not attacking those who already have,” Adamu added.

The Arewa PDP Unity Forum reaffirmed its respect for past governors, legislators, and party stalwarts nationwide, describing them as “living pillars of the PDP whose experience must not be discarded for the sake of media soundbites.”

