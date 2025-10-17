JAMB clarifies that Miss Kareem Kaamilah Omolarami’s non-inclusion in the final admission screening was due to her reported absence, not bias or error

The board says it received an official report from Nile University confirming the candidate’s absence during the university’s internal screening exercise

JAMB has requested a formal explanation from the university while reaffirming its commitment to transparency, due process, and institutional autonomy

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified the circumstances surrounding the case of Miss Kareem Kaamilah Omolarami, an underage candidate who scored 371 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and applied for admission to the Nile University of Nigeria.

JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin noted that the case followed standard admission procedures. Photo: FB/IshaqOloyede

Source: Facebook

In a press release signed by the Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D., the Board said the candidate’s omission from the final stage of its underage admission screening exercise was not due to bias or administrative error but was based strictly on verified information provided by the admitting university.

Why Candidate Missed Final Screening

JAMB stated that Miss Omolarami met the first two stages of its four-step process for underage candidates, which include scoring a minimum of 320 in UTME and at least 80 percent in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

However, she was officially reported absent by the Nile University during the third stage, the institution’s internal screening exercise.

The report was transmitted to JAMB, automatically rendering her ineligible for the final stage held on October 8 and 9, 2025.

Her non-invitation, according to the statement, was therefore a direct result of the university’s report confirming her absence.

The Board maintained that it neither interferes with nor overrides institutional reports submitted through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), which ensures that all candidates are treated fairly and based on merit.

JAMB Awaits University’s Official Response

JAMB confirmed that Miss Omolarami lodged a formal complaint through its support platform on October 7, 2025, petitioning Nile University for excluding her from the final stage.

JAMB says it is expecting official communication from Nile University. Photo: NileUniversity

Source: Getty Images

The Board said it has requested an official explanation from the university and is currently awaiting a detailed report to ensure a fair and evidence-based review.

The statement also noted that 84 underage candidates who successfully completed all four stages are presently being processed for admission into their chosen universities.

JAMB advised all candidates to make use of its internal communication channels for complaints rather than rushing to the media to ensure timely and accurate resolution of issues.

FG clarifies claims that JAMB no longer required

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Ministry of Education had issued a strong rebuttal to a misleading publication circulating across newspapers and online platforms, which falsely claimed that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer required for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

In a formal statement released by the Ministry, the minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa CON, categorically dismissed the report as “false, baseless, and did not originate from the Federal Ministry of Education.”

Source: Legit.ng