The Federal Government has issued new guidelines on how Nigerians should properly recite the National Anthem and Pledge at official events

The National Orientation Agency clarified that only the first stanza of the anthem is to be sung, while the third stanza now serves as the National Prayer

These instructions aim to promote uniformity and respect for national symbols across public ceremonies

Federal Government has issued fresh directives on how the National Anthem and National Pledge should be properly rendered at public functions.

The announcement was made by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on 17 October.

NOA declares third stanza of National Anthem as official National Prayer. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Twitter

National anthem instructions, First stanza only at official events

According to the NOA, Nigerians are now expected to sing or recite only the first stanza of the National Anthem during official events.

The agency emphasised that the full three stanzas are reserved for specific national occasions such as Independence Day, Presidential Inaugurations, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy Day (June 12), and the inauguration of the National Assembly.

The NOA stated:

“Recite/sing only the first stanza (not all three (3) stanzas at official events.”

Third stanza designated as national prayer

In a notable update, the third stanza of the anthem has been designated as the official National Prayer. The NOA instructed that it should be recited at the beginning of events, marking a shift in how the anthem is traditionally used in ceremonial settings.

The directive read:

“The third stanza should be recited as the National Prayer at the beginning of an event.”

Full anthem reserved for national celebrations

The agency clarified that the complete rendition of all three stanzas is appropriate only during major national commemorations. These include Independence Day, Presidential swearing-in ceremonies, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy Day, and the inauguration of the National Assembly.

The NOA noted:

“The three stanzas are to be recited/sung only during Independence Day, Inauguration (swearing-in) of a President, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy (June 12) Day, Inauguration of the National Assembly, etc.”

National pledge to conclude events

To round off official gatherings, the National Pledge is to be recited at the end of events. This forms part of the structured approach the government is promoting to instil civic discipline and national pride.

The NOA concluded:

“The National Pledge is to be recited at the end of an event.”

See the X post below:

FG’s call to action, upholding national identity

The Federal Government’s latest directive is seen as part of a broader campaign to reinforce national identity and ensure consistency in the observance of civic rituals.

By streamlining the use of the anthem and pledge, the NOA aims to foster a deeper sense of patriotism and respect for national symbols among citizens.

The agency’s message serves as a reminder to all Nigerians to adhere to the prescribed format during public events, reflecting the country’s values and unity.

FG says mathematics no longer compulsory for students admission

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that senior secondary school students specialising in arts and humanities will no longer be required to present a credit pass in mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a condition for admission into universities and polytechnics.

The revised guidelines, which apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO), mark a significant departure from the longstanding requirement that all admission seekers, regardless of discipline, must obtain five credit passes including mathematics and English language.

Source: Legit.ng