Apostle O. N. Godwin, 96, remains Nigeria’s oldest active preacher, leading Christ Ascension Church after over seven decades in ministry

Pastors Elijah Abina, William Kumuyi, and Enoch Adeboye continue to guide millions globally, proving age is no barrier to divine service

Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa and Bishop David Oyedepo stand among those carrying Nigeria’s Pentecostal legacy into a new generation

Nigeria’s Christian community continues to draw strength and inspiration from a generation of veteran preachers whose ministries have spanned decades and shaped the country’s religious landscape.

These spiritual leaders, many of whom are in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, remain steadfast in their calling, preaching and mentoring even in advanced age. Their enduring service has defined an era of unwavering devotion and resilience in ministry.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has been at the helm of affairs of RCC for 41 years. Photo: FB/EnochAdeboye,Kumuyi

Source: Facebook

Nigeria’s veteran pastors still active in ministry

Leading the list is Apostle O. N. Godwin, 96, founder of Christ Ascension Church Nigeria. Born in 1929 in Enugu state, Godwin began his ministry over seventy years ago and still leads services and evangelistic missions. His longevity and zeal make him Nigeria’s oldest active preacher.

Pastor Elijah Oludele Abina, 90, continues to serve as general overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), a position he has held since 1988. A founding figure of the Pentecostal movement in Nigeria, Abina has spent over six decades building churches and nurturing Christian leadership across the world.

At 84, Pastor William Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church remains one of the most respected holiness preachers.

Pastor Kumuyi was a university lecturer before he went fully into ministering fulltime. Photo: FB/WilliamKumuyi

Source: Twitter

A former university lecturer, Kumuyi’s ministry has grown from a small Lagos Bible study group into a global network. His consistency in preaching and teaching continues to attract multitudes.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, 83, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has led one of the world’s fastest-growing Pentecostal ministries for 44 years.

Under his leadership, RCCG now has a presence in more than 190 countries. Adeboye still conducts major conventions and Holy Ghost gatherings attended by millions.

Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa, 82, stands out as Africa’s first female Pentecostal archbishop. Her leadership of the Church of God Mission International and Benson Idahosa University continues to influence both ministry and education.

Others who remain active include Bishop Mike Okonkwo, 80, of TREM; Evangelist Isaac Omolehin, 74, of Word Assembly; Pastor Lazarus Muoka, 73, of The Lord’s Chosen; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, 73, of KICC; and Bishop David Oyedepo, 71, of Winners’ Chapel.

Adeboye of RCCG mentions how, where he will die

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had disclosed that he believes his death will occur on a Sunday after attending church service, dancing in worship, and eating his favourite meal of pounded yam.

The revered cleric shared this vision while ministering at the Old Auditorium during the evening session of Day 4 of the church’s 73rd Annual Convention.

Nigerian Evangelist Uma Okpai Is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, had passed away at the age of 80.

His family announced his death in a heartfelt statement shared via his official Instagram page on Monday, October 6.

Source: Legit.ng