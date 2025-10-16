Nigeria’s business community mourned the death of Alhaji Ali Oladeinde Akinyele, founder of AkinOcean Nigeria and Allison Foam, who died after a brief illness

Born into the royal family of Agata Shokun Onilegbale in Isale Eko, Akinyele rose from a draughtsman to a celebrated industrial leader and mentor to many entrepreneurs

Known for his philanthropy and devotion to community service, Akinyele supported small businesses, religious causes, and charity initiatives until his passing

Nigeria’s business community has mourned the passing of Alhaji Ali Oladeinde Akinyele, a respected industrialist and founder of AkinOcean Nigeria and Allison Foam.

The business mogul died on Wednesday, October 15, after a brief illness.

Who is Akinyele?

He was born on April 18, 1947, into the royal family of Agata Shokun Onilegbale in Isale Eko, Lagos, The Cable reported.

Akinyele’s life reflected hard work, mentorship, and service to humanity.

Akinyele: From draughtsman to industry leader

Akinyele began his professional journey as a draughtsman before venturing into business.

His early exposure to trade and enterprise came while working as a Trainee Business Associate at Isiaka Rabiu and Sons in Kano, under the tutelage of the late industrialist Alhaji Isiaka Rabiu.

Recalling Akinyele’s early years, a family associate described him as “a man of deep humility and foresight, who transformed every opportunity into a platform for learning and growth.”

Akinyele hailed as mentor to many entrepreneurs

During his time in Kano, Akinyele mentored several budding entrepreneurs — among them the future BUA Group chairman, who has since become one of Africa’s most influential industrialists, Vanguard reported.

A close associate noted:

“Alhaji Akinyele believed that the true measure of success was in helping others succeed. He mentored countless young businesspeople who today run thriving enterprises across Nigeria.”

Akinyele's philanthropy comes to light

A devout Muslim and renowned philanthropist, Alhaji Akinyele was widely celebrated for his generosity and support for human development initiatives.

His contributions to small business growth, religious causes, and charity projects earned him deep respect within and beyond the business community.

“He was more than a businessman; he was a father to the needy and a pillar to the community,” said a long-time friend from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce.

The deceased is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. His Islamic funeral prayers (Janazah) will be held at the Community Central Mosque, Alausa Secretariat, followed by interment at the Abari Cemetery on Lagos Island.

Family members have requested prayers for the repose of his soul and remembrance of his enduring legacy of hard work, mentorship, and compassion.

