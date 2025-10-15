Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has deployed an electric street-sweeper to clean some roads in the state.

The Electric street-sweeper cleaned the Mile 2 to Ijeshatedo Road (Mile 2 to Coconut route), Oshodi to Iyana Oworonshoki, and many others.

Nigerians rejoice as an electric street-sweeper cleans Lagos roads. Photo credit: Tokunbo Wahab/Babajide Sanwo-olu

Source: Facebook

The Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Philip Wahab, shared a video of the cleaning exercise via his Facebook page on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Wahab said the electric street-sweeper also cleaned the Osborne traffic light to Grover Junction (Alfred Rewane route), Adeniji Adele to Iyana Oworonshoki (Third Mainland Bridge), and other parts of the state.

“@lawma_gov Electric Street-Sweeper cleaning Mile 2 to Ijeshatedo Road (Mile 2 to Coconut route), Oshodi to Iyana Oworonshoki, Osborne traffic light to Grover Junction (Alfred Rewane route), Adeniji Adele to Iyana Oworonshoki (Third Mainland Bridge) and other parts of Lagos State.”

Electric Street-Sweeper Cleans Lagos Roads

Prince Adebola Alatishe

Sometimes it doesn't require rocket science. It is to apply commonsense, vision, hardwork, competence, and transparence.

Gbenga Giwa

The last time I saw these truck was in the early 80s , sweeping our street on Tafawa Balewa street off Adeniran Ogunsaanya , well done Honourable

Sauban Abiodun Ayantan

This is welcome development...this is what needed in Lagos not those sweeper risking their life on highway sweeping.

Agbaraojo Owolabi Isiaq

This is another innovation that differentiate Lagos from others. This is indeed an innovative environmental approach to ensure cleaner Lagos. Thank you leader Tokunbo Wahab.

Bankole Ayodeji

Lagos leads others follow for a reason .

Seyi Ikuejuyone

It is good ooo. But won't this takes away jobs?

