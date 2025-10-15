Nigerians React as Electric Street-Sweeper Cleans Lagos Roads, Video Trends
The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has deployed an electric street-sweeper to clean some roads in the state.
The Electric street-sweeper cleaned the Mile 2 to Ijeshatedo Road (Mile 2 to Coconut route), Oshodi to Iyana Oworonshoki, and many others.
The Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Philip Wahab, shared a video of the cleaning exercise via his Facebook page on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
Wahab said the electric street-sweeper also cleaned the Osborne traffic light to Grover Junction (Alfred Rewane route), Adeniji Adele to Iyana Oworonshoki (Third Mainland Bridge), and other parts of the state.
“@lawma_gov Electric Street-Sweeper cleaning Mile 2 to Ijeshatedo Road (Mile 2 to Coconut route), Oshodi to Iyana Oworonshoki, Osborne traffic light to Grover Junction (Alfred Rewane route), Adeniji Adele to Iyana Oworonshoki (Third Mainland Bridge) and other parts of Lagos State.”
Prince Adebola Alatishe
Sometimes it doesn't require rocket science. It is to apply commonsense, vision, hardwork, competence, and transparence.
Gbenga Giwa
The last time I saw these truck was in the early 80s , sweeping our street on Tafawa Balewa street off Adeniran Ogunsaanya , well done Honourable
Sauban Abiodun Ayantan
This is welcome development...this is what needed in Lagos not those sweeper risking their life on highway sweeping.
Agbaraojo Owolabi Isiaq
This is another innovation that differentiate Lagos from others. This is indeed an innovative environmental approach to ensure cleaner Lagos. Thank you leader Tokunbo Wahab.
Bankole Ayodeji
Lagos leads others follow for a reason .
Seyi Ikuejuyone
It is good ooo. But won't this takes away jobs?
