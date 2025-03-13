A LAWMA street sweeper alleges supervisors withheld wages, paying workers N30,000 instead of the reported N85,000 since August 2024

Sweepers face delayed salaries, lack of work tool allowances, and only partial payment of the federal government’s N20,000 wage award

The worker also revealed that three colleagues died due to hazardous conditions

A street sweeper employed by the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has accused her supervisors of withholding wages and subjecting workers to harsh conditions, sparking public outcry on social media.

In a widely shared video, the worker, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed that despite reports of a salary increase to N85,000 in August 2024, sweepers have continued to receive only N30,000 for the past six months.

She further alleged that workers are forced to purchase their own tools without any form of reimbursement.

“We buy our brooms without any allowance,” she lamented.

“We heard that the salary became N85,000 in August, but our supervisors keep telling us it will be paid soon, despite the high cost of living.”

Sweeper groans about working condition

Beyond the issue of wages, the sweeper highlighted the dangers of the job, revealing that three of her colleagues lost their lives in the past year due to hazardous working conditions.

“One person died from the shock of a trailer horn, while two others died after developing complications from inhaling dust,” she revealed.

Another major grievance raised in the video was the delay in salary payments, with workers reportedly receiving their earnings as late as the 13th or 15th of the following month.

Additionally, she accused authorities of only partially disbursing the N20,000 wage award announced by the federal government, stating that many sweepers receive only half of the amount, and some do not receive it at all.

“We have been paid N30,000 for almost six months, and even that comes late,” she said.

“The N20,000 wage award that the President mandated? We only get N10,000. Sometimes, only a few workers along each route receive anything at all.”

The video has drawn widespread attention, with many calling on relevant authorities to investigate the claims and address the grievances of the sweepers.

Efforts to obtain a response from LAWMA’s spokesperson, Shade Kadiri, were unsuccessful at the time of reporting. A message sent to her remained unanswered.

