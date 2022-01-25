Students who attend public schools in Kwara state have been given the liberty to wear Hijab to school

This is so as the state government recently, directed that Muslim students in all categories of schools in Kwara state wear Hijab

The government further call on Muslim and Christian leaders in the state to let love take the lead amongst all, for peace to reign in the state

The Kwara state government has mandated that willing Muslim schoolgirls in all categories of public schools in the state are free to wear Hijab to school.

This directive was made known on Monday, January 24, by the state commissioner for education and human capital development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, during a peace meeting with Muslim and Christian stakeholders in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state, Leadership reports.

The commissioner said:

“The policy statement of the Kwara State Government allowing willing Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab in all public schools, including grant-aided ones, is binding. This conforms with the judicial pronouncements of the courts of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

She, therefore, appealed to both Muslim and Christian leaders to allow peace to reign in the state.

Hajia Modibbo-Kawu also directed the principal of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo to immediately implement the government’s policy statement on the use of approved hijab in public schools.

She warned that anyone found trying to sabotage the peaceful coexistence among the people of the state will face the full wrath of the law.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Mary Adeosun; chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Alhaji Taoheed Bello; board members of the Teaching Service Commission, president of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools(ANCOPSS), Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi and chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Alh Umar Abdullahi.

Issue a circular on hijab, MURIC tells Lagos state government

In a related development, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reached out to the Lagos state government, demanding the issuance of a circular on the permissibility of using hijab in public schools in the state.

The demand was made in a statement by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

MURIC hinged its request on incidents in the state’s public schools in which some teachers allegedly maltreated female Muslim students who use hijab.

Oyo Muslims ready for legal battle over Hijab controversy

Meanwhile, the Muslim Community of Oyo state has threatened to take legal actions against schools that prevent willing Muslims from adorning hijab.

While speaking for the community in Ibadan at a unity summit, the chairman, Alhajj Kunle Sanni described it as unwarranted, depriving Muslim schoolgirls of wearing hijab.

The summit drew representatives from different parts of Oyo state who came to deliberate on the unity of the Ummah in the state.

