Benin, Edo state - The Edo Geographic Information Service (Edo GIS) has debunked reports circulating on social media that a 17-year-old boy bought 14,000 hectares of land in the state.

The claim, which went viral over the weekend, alleged that Governor Monday Okpebholo suspended the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) following the discovery of the supposed transaction.

However, in a statement released on Monday, the Director of Press at Edo GIS, Mr Tunde Egbiremonlen, described the report as “false and mischievous,” urging the public to disregard it.

“No such record exists,” says agency



According to Egbiremonlen, there is no record of any such transaction in the agency’s database, stressing that the story was entirely fabricated.

He explained that, under Edo State law, a 17-year-old is legally a minor and therefore ineligible to register or own land.

“In the first place, a 17-year-old cannot apply for registration of land in Edo State because he is a minor,” the statement read.



“The Edo GIS system will automatically reject such an application due to age restrictions. To compound the objective of the rumour-mongers, the peddlers of the story did not even explain where in Edo State such 14,000 hectares were allegedly purchased by the minor.”

Agency accuses rumour-mongers of spreading misinformation

Egbiremonlen alleged that certain individuals had gone to great lengths to circulate the falsehood, including spending large sums of money to promote the misleading narrative.

He urged residents to be wary of fake news, emphasising that Edo GIS operates with transparency and accuracy in all land transactions.

Governor Okpebholo’s reforms in land administration





Governor Monday Okpebholo has in recent months embarked on reforms aimed at sanitising land administration processes in Edo state.

Among these reforms was the revocation of a contract with a private firm that previously managed the software used for issuing Certificates of Occupancy.

Egbiremonlen reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring fairness and accountability in its land management systems, adding that the government will continue to prioritise due process and transparency.

