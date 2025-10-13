The Edo State Government has announced the Edo Carnival Planning Committee to oversee the organisation of the annual cultural festival

The committee is chaired by Finance Commissioner Hon. Emmanuel Okoebor, and other stakeholders from education, media, procurement, and protocol

The committee is tasked with developing a comprehensive event plan, collaborating with Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Ltd

The Edo State Government has officially constituted a new committee to oversee the planning, coordination, and execution of the forthcoming Edo Carnival.

The announcement was made by Governor Monday Okpebholo in a statement released to journalists.

All is now ready for Edo state carnival. Photo: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

The Edo Carnival Planning Committee will be responsible for ensuring that the carnival is executed seamlessly and reflects the state’s cultural pride.

Names of the new committee

The newly formed committee will be chaired by the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Emmanuel Okoebor, who will provide strategic leadership and oversight throughout the planning process, Vanguard reports.

The committee also comprises other key government officials and stakeholders drawn from critical sectors of the state government.

Notable members include Hon. Dr. Paddy Iyamu, Commissioner for Education; Hon. Osiobughie Okhuemoi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity; Mr. Jackson Isangofon Monday, Special Adviser on New Media and Visual Communications; Deborah Okunbo, Managing Director of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency; and Mosis Obakpolor, Director of Protocol at the Government House, who will serve as the committee’s secretary

According to the official statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, the committee has been tasked with developing a comprehensive and detailed event plan that covers all aspects of the carnival.

This includes close collaboration with the Lead Organisers, Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Ltd, as well as ensuring effective engagement with stakeholders in the entertainment, tourism, and cultural sectors, both within Edo State and beyond, the Nation reports.

Governor Monday Okpebholo selects a new committee for Edo Carnival. Photo: Edo

Source: Facebook

The committee is also mandated to actively seek sponsorships from corporate organisations, private investors, and other benefactors to guarantee that the event is financially sustainable and professionally executed.

Beyond logistical and financial planning, the committee will serve as the official representative of the Edo State Government, safeguarding the state’s interests and ensuring that the carnival aligns with broader goals of promoting tourism, cultural heritage, and creative enterprise.

The Edo Carnival is expected to celebrate Edo’s rich history and culture, and also drive economic growth, enhance tourism, and provide opportunities for creative talents to thrive.

