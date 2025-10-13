VeryDarkMan has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi’s 40th birthday celebration, making waves in the country

The social media critic also reacted to the report about distributing one million Bibles across Nigeria in honour of Seyi Tinubu

VeryDarkMan opposed the plan and shared his suspicion about the motive to distribute Bibles, claiming it was a mind game to control Nigerians

Social media personality Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has also celebrated President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, on his 40th birthday on Monday, October 13.

VeryDarkMan also reacted to the viral reports about plans to distribute one million copies of the Holy Bible across Nigeria in honour of Seyi Tinubu.

Vanguard reported that the initiative was announced during a thanksgiving service held on Sunday at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The event was organised by friends of Seyi Tinubu and coordinated by Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN).

He pointed out that Seyi, who is not a Christian but a Muslim, should not be sharing Bibles, suggesting that religion was often used as a tool to control people.

VeryDarkMan also expressed that Seyi could have shared something more beneficial to Nigerians on his birthday.

"That is very suspicious. You are not even a Christian; you are a Muslim. Why are you sharing a Bible? This brings us to what I always talk about: religion is meant to control. Instead of sharing something that could probably be beneficial to Nigerian youths, of course, he is not in the government, but he is part of the government in some way, somehow. There are a lot of things you can share with Nigerians; why Bibles if not to cage people with the mindset of religion?" he said in the video.

"Happy birthday ooo, but bro, what is your game with the 1 million Bible sharing? It doesn’t look ordinary to me. This doesn’t look like a genuine gesture. What is this about?" he added in a caption.

The video of VeryDarkMan speaking about Seyi Tinubu’s birthday celebration is below:

Reactions to VeryDarkMan’s Video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Oma Eze said:

"Them say make we read the gospel dey go nah."

Benz Materials commented:

"Bible wey everybody get on their phones."

Judith Amechi wrote:

"Na donate people donate for her mother birthday time oh she really cash out this one na Bible he go dey share our mumu no too much for people wah go dey accept am self."

Seamfit trends reacted:

"Seyi Tinubu said, Let the Word spread! literally He shared Bibles for his birthday instead of changing the country At this point, he don see Christians finish o."

