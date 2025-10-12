Annastasia Kinse, the first reverend sister from her village in Plateau State, has spoken out following her dismissal from a Catholic convent

Annastasia Kinse, a native of Plateau State, has broken her silence following her dismissal from the Congregation of Mother of Perpetual Help of the Archangels Sisters, Auchi Diocese, Edo State.

In a candid interview with PUNCH, Kinse recounted her journey from religious devotion to public controversy, alleging that her dismissal stemmed from her refusal to remain silent about sexual harassment.

Kinse, who is approaching her 30th birthday, said she joined the convent in July 2015 and underwent two years of formation before making her perpetual profession in 2023.

She described her religious calling as “a way to serve God completely, in sincerity and truth,” and expressed pride in being the first reverend sister from her village and tribe.

While pursuing her master’s degree at Veritas University, Abuja, Kinse also served as a Graduate Assistant. It was during this period, she claimed, that she faced harassment and intimidation after reporting misconduct.

Sexual harassment allegations at Veritas University

Kinse alleged that her dismissal followed her decision to report a case of sexual harassment involving her head of department at Veritas University. She said she had submitted a confidential complaint, supported by voice recordings and videos, and had requested anonymity to avoid scandal.

“It was a case of sexual harassment. The man involved was my head of department. I had voice recordings and videos as evidence. My intention was not to destroy anyone’s reputation; I only wanted to prevent him from doing it to other women,” she said.

However, Kinse claimed that university authorities pressured her to remove the anonymity clause and defend her claims publicly. A panel was set up, but she said the process felt adversarial, with the burden of proof placed on her rather than the institution conducting a thorough investigation.

“They set up a panel that made me feel as though I was the one on trial,” she said.

“None of the people I had written to, including the Chief Medical Director of the university, was invited to testify.”

Dismissal from the convent and public fallout

In July 2025, Kinse’s congregation issued a clarification and disclaimer letter via Facebook and WhatsApp, stating that a dismissal notice had been dated July 21. Kinse said she did not officially receive the notice until September 24, by which time rumours had already begun circulating online, fuelled by a letter from Rev. Fr. Solomon Andrew Olumekhor of the Auchi Diocese.

The letter alleged that Kinse had violated her vows and identified as a Muslim, claims she vehemently denied.

“That was completely false,” she said. “What truly happened was that I reported a case of harassment at Veritas University. My report didn’t sit well with the vice chancellor and others. Instead of receiving support, I was met with silence, intimidation, and eventually, dismissal.”

Allegations of harassment within the church

Beyond the university, Kinse also alleged that she faced sexual advances from a priest within the Church.

“He said he wanted to be ‘the first man to sleep with me.’ I rejected him, not just him, but others too,” she said.

Kinse claimed that her refusal to comply led to her being labelled “wicked” by some clergy members. She further alleged that her superior was aware of the misconduct but chose not to support her.

“Even the superior knew about it. But they will not corroborate my story since they are lying about so much that happened,” she said.

Kinse’s revelations have sparked renewed conversations about accountability and transparency within religious institutions and academic settings. Her story continues to resonate across social media, where she first shared her account to “clear the air” amid growing speculation.

