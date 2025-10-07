The Nigeria Customs Service schedules its online recruitment exam for Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres on 9 October 2025

Applicants are grouped into three batches (A, B, and C) and must log in with their NIN to confirm exam details

The NCS bans calculators, phones, and multiple log-ins, warning that violations may lead to disqualification

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced key guidelines for candidates shortlisted for the online recruitment examination into the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres, scheduled for Thursday, 9 October 2025.

According to the NCS, the online examination marks a crucial phase of its 2025 recruitment process aimed at strengthening the nation’s border management and trade facilitation systems.

Nigeria Customs Releases 6 Important Inspectorate & Customs Assistant Applicants Must Do

Source: Facebook

NCS 2025 recruitment: Candidates grouped into three batches

In a public notice issued on Monday, the Service revealed that all applicants have been divided into three batches: A, B and C.

“Candidates are to log in with their National Identification Number (NIN) via https://updates.customs.gov.ng to check their batch, date, and time of the examination,” the statement read.

It added that strict compliance with the assigned batch and time is mandatory, warning that “failure to adhere may lead to disqualification.”

Use of calculators and mobile phones prohibited

The NCS strongly advised all applicants not to use calculators, mobile phones, or any other electronic devices during the examination, stressing that such actions could lead to immediate disqualification.

The Service also cautioned candidates against attempting multiple log-ins or switching between browser windows while taking the test.

According to the NCS, “Such actions may affect a candidate’s participation in the exercise, possibly leading to technical disqualification.”

Only eligible cadres allowed

The Customs clarified that only Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadre applicants are to take part in this phase of the examination.

Applicants under the Superintendent Cadre have been instructed not to participate at this stage.

“This exercise is strictly for the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres. Candidates in the Superintendent category will be notified of their own examination in due course,” the Service explained.

Reaffirming its commitment to fairness and merit, the NCS assured all candidates of an equal opportunity.

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to transparency, discipline, and merit-based recruitment. We urge all candidates to comply fully with the outlined instructions,” the Service stated.

Source: Legit.ng