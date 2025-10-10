Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has alleged that Nigeria's court system operates more on technicalities than on the delivery of justice system

Osinbajo said that the primary purpose of any justice system is to serve the people, and not what we have in Nigeria, which is the glorification of procedural formalities

The former vice president made the comment while speaking at the second Prof. Yusuf Ali’s Annual Lecture, at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, on Thursday, October 9

Yemi Osinbajo, the former vice president of Nigeria, has called for a fundamental restructuring of the legal and judicial philosophy, alleging that the courts now prioritise technicalities over the granting of substantive justice.

The professor of law made the remark while speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Thursday, October 9. The former vice president was the guest speaker at the second Prof. Yusuf Ali’s Annual Lecture, which was organised by the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

According to Osinbajo, the primary purpose of any justice system is to serve the people, and not what we have in Nigeria, which is the glorification of procedural formalities. Osinbajo expressed grave concerns about many court decisions in the country, including those delivered by the Supreme Court, which are often based on form rather than substance.

Osinbajo calls for overhauling of justice system

According to The Nation, he argued that "even English courts," after which Nigeria tailored its legal system, have moved beyond such rigid technicalities, as they allow continuous amendment at crucial stages to ensure justice is done.

The former vice president argued that the country has continued to attach itself to outdated technicalities, which undermines its justice and strips the judiciary of public trust.

He then called for the adoption of "critical, decolonised thinking" in reforming the "legal education, legal practice, and the administration of justice” in Nigeria. He added that any justice system that glorifies form over substance may lose its effectiveness and relevance in the near future.

His statement reads in part:

“Though the Supreme Court has occasionally adopted a more flexible approach, particularly in electoral matters, inconsistency remains a major concern."

Osinbajo as Buhari's vice president

Osinbajo served as the vice president to the late President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2023. During the period, Nigeria was confronted with a series of legal battles, including the EndSARS protests, where the military opened fire on unarmed civilians.

During the period, the administration was marred by allegations of abuse of human rights and the violation of court proceedings. This was because there were instances where court proceedings were disrupted, with security operatives making arrests and cases where court judgments were overruled by the security forces.

