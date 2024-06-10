NYSC Lady Who is Veterinary Doctor Shows Reaction of Dog She Was Caring For as Service Year Ends
- A Nigerian lady who trained as a veterinary doctor went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)
- During her service year, she was caring for a dog as her patient, and she showed the dog's reaction on her last day
- She said it appeared the dog did not want to see her again as her NYSC service year comes to an end
A Nigerian lady went for her NYSC and she cared for a dog who she referred to as her patient.
The NYSC lady is a veterinary doctor and she took care of the dog during some days in her service year.
In the video shared by @omakitchentales, the lady showed the reaction of the dog when her service was coming to an end.
She said it appeared the dog did not want to see her again due to how it reacted when it saw her.
The dog was angry, showing a sign that it was poised to attack the lady when it saw her.
She captioned the video:
"It's your last day of work as a copper and your patient doesn't want to see you again. After injecting her yesterday, she saw me today and changed it for me."
The funny video is trending and attracting reactions from TikTok users.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as dog shows attitude to a veterinary doctor
@PRECIOUS_GOLD1234 said:
"Your patient get anger issues."
@Jella said:
"The dog rub mascara?"
@pretty dove said:
"Shey dey put Tiro for the dog eye ni."
@itspeezy said:
"Haven't you done enough."
@Salam Fofanah said:
"What have you done to the dog."
@FAI said:
"Patient sef done tire for you."
@IF_FFY said:
"I’ll just turn back and go home corper don close."
NYSC lady loses her job
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she lost the job she got almost immediately after she resumed at her duty post.
In a video, the lady noted that she accepted the job offer a month ago, only for her to lose it after reporting.
In the story, which has gone viral on TikTok, she narrated that she was asked to leave the place after three hours.
