Ex-lawmaker Abiodun Awoleye says Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has the capacity to lead PDP to reclaim power from President Tinubu in 2027

He praised Makinde’s governance record, grassroots mobilization, peace model, and prompt salary and pension payments as examples for national recovery

Party leaders at Awoleye’s birthday backed his endorsement of Makinde, urging PDP unity and expressing optimism for the 2027 elections

A veteran politician and former legislator, and PDP leader, Hon. Abiodun Awoleye has stated that Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde possesses political potency to propel the opposition party into power once more against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Speaking with journalists at his Bashorun home in Ibadan on Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary, Awoleye described Makinde as "humble politician, reliable grassroot mobiliser, and administrator of high capacity.".

PDP chieftain Abiodun Awoleye reveals that Seyi Makinde has the capacity to unseat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Kola Suklaiman/@officialPDPng

Source: UGC

"Governor Makinde has demonstrated outstanding political will and administrative acumen. I am highly optimistic that he possesses the mettle needed to transform our great party and facilitate us to reclaim power at the national level," Awoleye affirmed.

Makinde’s leadership in Oyo cited as model

The PDP writer commended Makinde's achievement of constructing the Oyo state PDP branch and constructing an inclusive government, stating that it was a pointer to his capacity to reconstruct the party across the country.

He also remembered Makinde's promise at the PDP State Congress in Ibadan that "the era of violent, parallel congresses was over," promising that the peace template of the governor would be replicated throughout the country, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Makinde: Track record of governance commended

Hon. Abiodun Awoleye, PDP stalwart, declares that Seyi Makinde has what it takes to defeat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @Oyoaffairs

Source: Facebook

Awoleye praised Makinde's leadership, especially his payment history of salaries, pensions, and gratuities in time irrespective of the economic woes, Vanguard reported.

"Even the late Alaafin of Oyo himself once expressed that he was surprised at how Governor Makinde went about running governance without owing labourers a single month," he remembered.

He added that prompt salary and pension payments under Makinde had provided socio-economic stability in Oyo state and should be studied as a model for national recovery.

PDP members urged to remain united

At Awoleye’s birthday celebration, several speakers endorsed his faith in Makinde’s leadership capacity. Ibadan North PDP Chairman, Ademiyiwa Mustapha, praised Awoleye’s political pedigree and urged members to remain united for the party’s success.

Party elder Pastor Gbenro described the event as a “tripartite celebration”, coinciding with Nigeria’s Independence anniversary.

He also recalled Awoleye’s past role in strengthening the PDP in Ogun State, calling it “a pride for Ibadan North.”

Other party leaders and youths hailed Awoleye as “humble, accessible, and a dependable grassroots mobiliser”, stressing that his endorsement of Makinde reflected the optimism of many PDP faithful ahead of 2027.

Kutung says he remains with PDP

Previously, Legit.g reported that Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has dismissed rumours that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senator reiterated his loyalty to the PDP, noting that he was elected on its platform and remains committed to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the people of Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Source: Legit.ng