NAFDAC has shut down two Chinese supermarkets and eight cosmetics shops in Abuja for selling unregistered and improperly labelled products

The enforcement followed consumer complaints and surveillance confirming violations of Nigeria’s labelling regulations

Products labelled only in Chinese were found on shelves, breaching NAFDAC’s requirement for English translations

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two Chinese-owned supermarkets and eight cosmetics shops in Abuja for allegedly selling unregistered and potentially harmful products in violation of regulatory standards.

According to NAFDAC officials, the enforcement action targeted two supermarkets situated in the Jabi District, specifically on Mike Akhigbe Way and Ebitu Ukiwe Street, and eight cosmetics outlets operating within the bustling Wuse Market.

Cosmetics shops in Wuse Market shut down by NAFDAC over harmful and unregulated items. Photo credit: Nafdacagency/X

Source: Twitter

The agency stated that the closures followed a series of consumer complaints and subsequent surveillance operations.

Breach of NAFDAC labelling policy

NAFDAC reported that its investigation revealed the sale of food items labelled exclusively in Chinese, without English translations.

This practice contravenes the agency’s labelling policy, which mandates that all regulated products sold in Nigeria must include English-language labelling to ensure consumer safety and informed purchasing decisions.

The agency emphasised that the lack of English labelling not only violates national regulations but also poses significant health risks to consumers who may be unaware of the contents or usage instructions of the products.

Regulatory enforcement and public safety

Officials from NAFDAC reiterated their commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring that all products sold within Nigeria meet established safety and labelling standards.

The agency warned that further enforcement actions would be taken against businesses that flout these regulations.

The crackdown serves as a reminder to retailers and importers that compliance with NAFDAC’s guidelines is non-negotiable.

The agency urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious products or practices to the appropriate authorities.

See the X post below:

What is Nafdac?

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is Nigeria’s regulatory authority responsible for safeguarding public health by ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and other regulated products.

Established in 1993, NAFDAC enforces compliance with labelling, registration, and distribution standards across the country.

The agency conducts inspections, surveillance, and enforcement actions to prevent the circulation of counterfeit and substandard goods.

It also educates the public on health risks and promotes best practices among manufacturers and retailers. NAFDAC operates under the Federal Ministry of Health and plays a vital role in consumer protection.

Abuja crackdown: NAFDAC enforces labelling policy on Chinese-owned stores selling unsafe goods. Photo credit: nafdacagency/X

Source: UGC

NAFDAC discovers over N7m worth of expired drugs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a pharmacy in Garki, Abuja, for selling expired and unregistered drugs.

The operation, carried out at a pharmacy located on Onitsha Crescent in Area 11, followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

During the raid, NAFDAC’s enforcement team discovered expired medical items valued at over seven million naira. Among the confiscated products were expired “H-Pylori” test kits, which pose significant health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

Source: Legit.ng