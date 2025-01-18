NAFDAC sealed a pharmacy in Garki, Abuja, for selling expired and unregistered drugs worth over seven million naira, including harmful test kits

The pharmacy's Managing Director and Superintendent Pharmacist were arrested, and sanctions are promised to deter unethical practices

NAFDAC urges public vigilance, stressing the importance of reporting suspicious activities involving expired or unregistered products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a pharmacy in Garki, Abuja, for selling expired and unregistered drugs.

The operation, carried out at a pharmacy located on Onitsha Crescent in Area 11, followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

NAFDAC discoves over N7m fake drugs

During the raid, NAFDAC’s enforcement team discovered expired medical items valued at over seven million naira. Among the confiscated products were expired “H-Pylori” test kits, which pose significant health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

The team also uncovered other unregistered drugs being sold in the facility, raising concerns about public safety and regulatory violations.

Despite initial resistance from the pharmacy staff, NAFDAC officials successfully secured the premises and confiscated the expired items. The pharmacy's Managing Director and the Superintendent Pharmacist were taken into custody for further questioning.

The agency has vowed to impose stringent sanctions to deter other operators from engaging in unethical practices that endanger public health.

NAFDAC assure it will continue pursuing offenders

Speaking on the development, NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians by ensuring that regulated products meet established standards.

The agency emphasized the importance of consumer vigilance and urged the public to report any suspicious activities involving expired or unregistered products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

