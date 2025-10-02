The NPA is enhancing trade efficiency through the establishment of EPTs, designed to simplify and speed up the export process

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has highlighted the strategic importance of Abuja in boosting Nigeria’s non-oil export capabilities.

According to him, Abuja’s central location and its rich potential in agro-allied industries make it a crucial hub in NPA’s broader efforts to support the Federal Government’s push to grow non-oil revenue.

By linking local producers to global markets, he said, the NPA is strengthening trade infrastructure to better connect Nigeria’s hinterlands with international demand centres.

Dr. Dantsoho emphasised that Abuja's location offers an ideal platform for efficient logistics and export development, helping to integrate the unique strengths of various regions across the country.

This forms a key part of the NPA’s renewed trade facilitation strategy focused on improving port access and logistics networks.

Speaking during the “NPA Special Day” at the Abuja International Trade Fair, he reiterated the Authority’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote economic growth, stating that trade remains a vital tool for achieving national economic goals.

He used the occasion to encourage traders and investors to take advantage of the streamlined export procedures and other business-friendly initiatives developed by the NPA.

EPTs to revolutionise Nigeria’s trade efficiency

One such initiative is the establishment of Export Processing Terminals (EPTs), which, he noted, were designed to simplify the exportation of Nigerian goods by removing long-standing bottlenecks.

Dr. Dantsoho explained that these terminals act as comprehensive service points where exporters can handle documentation, packaging, certification, and cargo consolidation before shipment.

With an integrated electronic call-up system, the EPTs aim to cut down delays, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade.

He also noted that to bridge the gap between the ports and the country’s interior, the EPTs have been strategically connected to Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) and Inland Dry Ports in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

This move is particularly geared towards enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enter the export market more easily.

Dr. Dantsoho announced the consolidation of NPA’s various operational platforms into a unified Ports Community System (PCS).

This system serves as the foundation for the National Single Window (NSW), a digital platform that enhances transparency and reduces human interference in trade processes.

Dantsoho unveils plans to digitise Nigerian ports

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dantsoho told UNGA that Nigeria is building a modern, digitally driven port system to boost trade, attract foreign investment, and strengthen the economy.

He announced that the Port Community System (PCS), a paperless digital platform to connect stakeholders and improve efficiency, will be launched in 2026

The NPA is also pushing sustainability by improving intermodal transport, cutting emissions, and upgrading infrastructure, such as the Lekki Deep Seaport

