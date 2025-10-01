A Nigerian civil society group has urged anti-graft agencies to investigate the handling of COVID-19 intervention funds at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Abuja, FCT - A Nigerian civil society organisation has called on anti-graft agencies to investigate the handling of COVID-19 intervention funds at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) during the tenure of a former executive director, Engr. Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu Agaka.

The Movement for Public Accountability (MPA) said in a statement on Wednesday, October 1, that a thorough probe was needed to restore public trust in the management of public resources.

Alleged corruption: EFCC, ICPC asked to probe further

MPA president, Comrade Akinwale Lawal, said agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should widen the scope of their ongoing investigations into alleged mismanagement at the REA.

He argued that accountability should extend to senior officials who oversaw projects and procurement, not only to lower-ranking staff.

The group alleged that despite budgetary allocations during the COVID-19 intervention period, many rural communities remain without access to electricity. It called for a forensic audit of projects executed under Agaka’s tenure to review procurement processes, delivery timelines and payments to contractors.

“Every child studying under a lantern and every clinic operating without electricity is a reminder of why scrutiny is essential,” Lawal said.

Group calls for broader accountability

Beyond individual cases, MPA urged the government to strengthen oversight of senior officials in public institutions, arguing that retirement should not shield them from accountability.

“This country must outgrow the habit of chasing small fry while sparing those who had the authority to prevent wrongdoing,” the group said.

MPA also appealed to President Bola Tinubu’s administration to demonstrate its commitment to anti-corruption reforms by ensuring no official is beyond scrutiny.

“This case will test whether Nigeria is serious about fighting corruption or only interested in headlines,” the statement read.

EFCC chairman urged to probe ex-Benue commissioner, ally

In another report, a group of indigenes from Benue state, under the platform Concerned Benue Citizens for Alia (CBCA), petitioned the EFCC to investigate Ugwu Odoh, the former Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

In a letter dated Saturday, July, August 2 and signed by CBCA President Michael Obekpa, the group urged the anti-graft agency to arrest and prosecute Odoh over allegations of fraud, abuse of office, and embezzlement.

CBCA accused Odoh and his ally, Hon. Abba Isaiah, of orchestrating fraudulent social investment initiatives during their time in office. The group claimed thousands of vulnerable women were duped into paying significant sums under the guise of empowerment programmes, including food vendor schemes and a teachers’ recruitment drive.

Source: Legit.ng