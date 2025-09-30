NAFDAC has mandated the immediate removal, suspension and cancellation of 101 products from the market

The agency noted that the listed products “ are therefore no longer permitted for manufacture, importation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use within Nigeria"

Checks by Legit.ng revealed the discontinued products include widely used drugs like Healthline Limited-marketed Artemether/Lumefantrine 40mg/240mg tablets

Wuse, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has informed Nigerians it has approved the withdrawal, suspension and cancellation of Healthline Limited-marketed Artemether/Lumefantrine 40mg/240mg tablets and 100 other medical products.

Per a public notice released recently, NAFDAC said the products are no longer permitted for manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use within Nigeria.

NAFDAC withdraws some pharmaceutical products

A post shared on NAFDAC's official X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, September 30, was seen by Legit.ng.

NAFDAC asked Nigerians to note that:

The certificate of registration of a product is said to be cancelled when the NAFDAC certificate of registration license of that product is revoked by NAFDAC. The certificate of registration of a product may be suspended when the conditions upon which the NAFDAC Registration license was issued are no longer met, and the Agency is to make a determination. The certificate of registration of a product is said to be withdrawn when the use of the certificate of registration of that product is discontinued upon request of the Market Authorisation Holder."

The complete list of the affected 101 products can be viewed here.

NAFDAC seeks ACPN collaboration

Meanwhile, NAFDAC south-east zonal director, Dr. Festus Ukadike, has urged the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Enugu Chapter, to partner with the agency in tackling substandard and falsified medicines. He described pharmacists as critical stakeholders in safeguarding public health and called for their collaboration in ensuring only safe, quality, and effective medicines reach Nigerians.

During a recent familiarisation visit to NAFDAC, ACPN Enugu chairman, Kenneth Amafidegbe, reaffirmed the association’s support for NAFDAC’s regulatory mandate.

The state coordinator, Collins Ogedegbe, further reminded members of the legal requirement for proper registration of all regulated products and encouraged strict compliance.

