Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London since 2018, was appointed as the first woman to become Archbishop of Canterbury, succeeding Justin Welby

She will be known as Archbishop-designate until her confirmation at St Paul’s Cathedral in January 2026, with her installation set for March 2026

Mullally, a former Chief Nursing Officer for England, brings a unique background of nursing and ministry to lead the Anglican Communion’s 85 million members

The Church of England announced on Friday, October 3, that Sarah Mullally will become the next Archbishop of Canterbury, making her the first woman ever appointed to the role after 105 male predecessors.

Mullally, who has served as Bishop of London since 2018, succeeds Justin Welby, who stepped down last November following an independent investigation into his failure to act on reports of serial abuse by a church volunteer.

For the first time in history, a woman is appointed Archbishop of Canterbury. Photo credit: Ben STANSALL

Source: Getty Images

“This is a moment of both humility and hope,” Mullally said in a statement released by the church.

Canterbury Archbishop: Confirmation, installation process

According to the Church of England, Mullally will be known as the Archbishop of Canterbury-designate until her election is formally confirmed at St Paul’s Cathedral in January 2026. A service of installation will then be held at Canterbury Cathedral in March 2026.

In her first statement on Friday, she acknowledged the weight of her new position:

“I know this is a huge responsibility, but I approach it with peace and trust in God to carry me, as He always has.”

As reported by BBC, speaking from Canterbury Cathedral, she reflected on the challenges of modern society:

“In an age that craves certainty and tribalism, Anglicanism offers something quieter but stronger.”

Addressing Thursday’s “horrific violence” during the attack on a synagogue in Manchester, she stressed the Church’s duty to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.

“We must be a people who oppose antisemitism in all its forms. Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be alloed to tear us apart.”

Background, significance of Archbishop-designate Mullally

Before entering the priesthood, Mullally trained as a nurse and later rose to become the Chief Nursing Officer for England.

Her professional background has long shaped her approach to ministry, focusing on compassion, healing, and inclusion.

The Church of England breaks new ground with the appointment of its first female Archbishop of Canterbury. Photo credit: Ben STANSALL

Source: Getty Images

The Church of England, often referred to as the mother church of the Anglican Communion, has over 85 million members across 165 countries, Fox News reported.

Mullally’s appointment is being described by church officials as a landmark moment for gender equality within the Anglican tradition.

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Dame Sarah’s appointment, saying:

“The Archbishop of Canterbury will play a vital role in our national life. I wish her every success and look forward to working with her.”

Although the King is formally the head of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury is its most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of both the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Nigeria’s Anglican church reacts to election of lesbian

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) cut ties with the Church of Wales over the election of Bishop Cherry Vann, an open lesbian cleric as the new Archbishop of Wales. Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, labeled Vann’s election an “abomination” and a direct violation of biblical teachings.

Ndukuba made this known on Tuesday at the opening session of the Church Conference of Chancellors, Registrars, and Legal Officers held in Abuja. Ndukuba recalled a similar stance taken when the Episcopal Church (USA) consecrated Gene Robinson, a gay bishop, in 2003.

He said the individuals have not relented from their evil agenda; rather, they have intensified it. Primate Ndukuba said what the Church in Wales call wisdom and culture is an abomination to God. The Anglican leader in Nigeria highlighted the Church of Nigeria’s concerns over Vann's sexual orientation. Ndukuba emphasised that the Church of Nigeria did not recognise Bishop Vann’s election.

Source: Legit.ng