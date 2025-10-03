Thousands of Kano residents protested in support of Police Commissioner CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, directly challenging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's public call for his removal

Protesters from various sectors defended the commissioner's record, praising his effectiveness and condemning the governor's move as "pure politics”

The demonstration further suggested a public disapproval of the governor's stance as a seeming political dispute became a street-level confrontation

Thousand of residents took to the streets of Kano on Thursday in a massive show of support for the embattled State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, and to condemn Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s call for his removal.

The protest, which saw demonstrators carrying placards and chanting slogans, was a direct response to the governor’s Independence Day speech.

Protesters wave placards rejecting Governor Abba’s petition against the police chief. Photo: FB/AbbaKabir

Kano residents reject Governor Abba’s petition

Governor Abba had earlier accused the police chief of "unethical practices" and "disservice to Nigeria" for allegedly withdrawing security from the state’s anniversary parade.

Findings by Legit.ng shows that what began as a political dispute has now erupted into a major public confrontation, revealing deep divisions within the state.

The protesters, who marched peacefully but fervently, argued that the Commissioner of Police has been a pillar of stability and should be allowed to continue his work without political interference.

One of the protesters, Malam Sani Ahmed, a local trader, expressed his dismay at the governor's actions.

“This is pure politics, and we will not accept it. Commissioner Bakori has brought peace to our markets and our neighborhoods. We have seen a real change.”

“Why is the governor trying to remove a good man who is doing his job? We are here to tell the Governor to leave the Commissioner alone. If the police sense there is security intelligence the police command must react promptly,” he added.

Youths chant solidarity songs, insisting the governor’s call for the Police CP removal is political.

Protesters back CP Bakori, demand stability

This sentiment was echoed by Comrade Aminu Sani, a women’s rights advocate, who highlighted the commissioner's efforts in addressing security concerns affecting children.

“For the first time in years, we feel our voices are heard by the police. The Commissioner has set up units that actually help us,"

“Governor Abba's fight is not our fight. He should focus on providing good governance, not on fighting a dedicated police officer who is serving the people,” Sani explained.

For the youth, the issue was one of principle and respect for an institution they believe is being unfairly targeted.

A university student, Abdulyasar Ahmad, who joined the protest in solidarity, argued that the governor's approach was counter-productive.

“This is not about one man, trust me. it is about due process. If the governor has a problem, he should follow the proper channels quietly, not create a public spectacle to embarrass a federal appointee doing his job.”

“This protest is to show that the people of Kano support the police and we believe in the work CP Bakori is doing. We call on President Tinubu to ignore the governor's petition.”

As of press time, the Kano state Government has not issued an official reaction to the protests.

Recall that Governor Abba had on Wednesday vowed that he will write a letter of petition through the National Security Advisor, to President Bola Tinubu demanding the immediate sacking of the police commissioner.

