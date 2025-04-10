Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and African art icon Chief Nike Okundaye have been honoured by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate for their exceptional contributions to literature and art

The recognition was part of the unveiling ceremony for the African Cultural Festival 2025, which celebrates African heritage and innovation

Soyinka and Okundaye's achievements, ranging from promoting human rights to revolutionising African artistry, have earned them global acclaim and cemented their legacies as cultural pioneers

The United States Government, through the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate, recently bestowed distinguished honours on Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and renowned African art icon Chief Nike Okundaye.

The ceremony took place at the unveiling of the African Cultural Festival 2025, held at the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

Wole Soyinka receives ‘distinguished honors’ for contributions to Literature

Professor Wole Soyinka was celebrated for his extraordinary impact on literature, culture, human rights, and global discourse.

The Senate of Pennsylvania praised his pioneering contributions to modern African literature and his unwavering advocacy for free speech, democracy, and social justice.

Speaker Joanna E. McClinton of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives highlighted his unparalleled literary achievements, which have inspired critical thought across generations.

Nike Okundaye honoured for revolutionising African Art

Chief Nike Okundaye, founder of Nike Art Gallery in Lagos, was recognised for her transformative influence on contemporary African art.

As the pioneer of the Adire resist-dyeing technique, Okundaye has seamlessly blended traditional motifs with modern aesthetics, earning international acclaim.

She was commended for her dedication to empowering over 5,000 marginalised women through training in Adire-making, weaving, and other craft skills. Her efforts have fostered economic independence and preserved African artistry for future generations.

African cultural festival 2025 to celebrate heritage and innovation

The upcoming African Cultural Festival, scheduled for 19-20 September 2025, promises to be a vibrant celebration of African heritage and creativity.

Wole Adeniyi, CEO of ACI234, expressed gratitude to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Senate, and State for honouring the two icons.

He described the festival as a platform to foster international collaboration, cultural exchange, and sustainable growth.

Activities will include the launch of Duduplugs, an innovative digital platform by ACI234 Entertainment LLC designed to connect creative industries globally and elevate Africa’s creative economy.

Legacy of Lagos black heritage festival inspires new movement

Festival Director Foluke Michael highlighted the pivotal role of the Lagos Black Heritage Festival, which was guided by Professor Soyinka during his tenure as Festival Consultant.

She emphasised how the cultural renaissance sparked during that era laid the foundation for the global celebration of African excellence today.

Michael revealed that the official countdown to the 2025 festival would begin in Lagos at the end of April.

The African Cultural Festival is poised to showcase Africa's timeless traditions alongside cutting-edge artistic innovation, further strengthening the continent’s cultural influence on the global stage.

