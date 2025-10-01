Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has kicked against the withdrawal of the police from the Independence Day parade in the state

Governor Yusuf, while speaking at the celebration in the state, accused the state's police commissioner, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, of being partisan

The governor's comment came the day after the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers cancelled the Independence Day parade

Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has taken a swipe against the Nigerian police, accusing the force commissioner, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, of being partisan, after the state police command withdrew from the Independence Day anniversary parade in the state.

Governor Yusuf, while speaking at the event on Wednesday, October 1, said that the action of the police command was an affront to the people of Kano and that it was against the spirit of national unity.

Kano governor sends message to security agencies

In his address, the governor called on security agencies to continue to commit themselves in the tribe of one Nigerian, in Kano and all other states in the country.

Daily Trust reported that he called on the security agencies in the state to desist from partisanship, adding that such would do no good for the state and Nigeria at large, and he was speaking as a Nigerian and chief security officer of the state.

He further condemned the action of the state police command for the withdrawal of the force from the parade, describing the development as an "unethical and partisan attitude of the current Commissioner of Police in Kano State.”

The governor lamented the absence of the police commissioner and the personnel. He claimed that the decision was deliberate and an embarrassment to the state on such a day.

Independence Day: Governor Yusuf laments police's absence

Governor Yusuf maintained that on the historic and independence day in Nigeria, the commissioner pulled out of the parade with his officer. He claimed that only Bakori and his officer knew the reason for the development. He said that he and the people of the state are not happy with the police commissioner.

Yusuf explained that the people of Kano remained peaceful and that they have been eager to celebrate the country's independence day together. He also noted that the country is happy to celebrate Independence Day.

Recall that the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government had earlier cancelled the Independence Day parade, which was scheduled for Wednesday, the same day.

Following the directive, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers also cancelled the Independence Day parade in the state, noting that the development was in line with the federal government directive.

