The lawyer representing Ms. Amaka Obasi, the designer of singer Rema, has denied claims of fraud

The firm said Obasi legally handled the renovation of Rema’s Lagos mansion under a signed contract

The legal team described her arrest by the Nigerian police as unlawful and an abuse of power

The creative designer accused of defrauding Nigerian music star Rema has finally spoken through her legal team.

Ms. Amaka Obasi, Creative Director of Arden Lifestyle Company, was recently accused by Rema of fraud and mismanagement in a home renovation project.

But in a detailed statement released by Valerian Vianney & Partners LP, her lawyers dismissed the allegations as baseless and misleading, insisting their client was wrongly portrayed.

According to the law firm, Obasi was formally engaged under a Designer Services Agreement to handle the renovation of Rema’s Lagos residence.

The agreement, they said, covered major works, including demolition, expansion from four to five bedrooms, pool reconstruction, roofing, flooring, tiling, POP installation, and a new carport.

Her legal team noted that Obasi had completed two previous projects for the Ikubor family without dispute, maintaining steady communication with the Afrobeats star throughout the latest project.

They added that she regularly shared videos and progress photos with Rema, who reportedly never complained about the pace or quality of work.

Why Rema’s project was delayed

Addressing the reported delay, the firm said unforeseen challenges were responsible, including design changes by Rema, restricted access by estate managers, and inflation-induced cost increases.

Despite these setbacks, the statement emphasized that Obasi never increased her professional fees, even though the project scope expanded significantly.

According to her lawyers, the disagreement only started when discussions about additional work outside the original contract began, a matter they believe should have remained strictly civil.

Obasi accuses the police

The statement strongly condemned the alleged arrest of Ms. Obasi by the police following Rema’s petition, calling it a breach of her constitutional rights.

They warned against using police authority to intimidate citizens involved in contractual disputes.

The statement read:

“The allegation of fraud and obtaining money by false pretence is unfounded. The law should not be weaponised to criminalise civil disagreements or used as a tool for debt recovery.”

Read the police statement on the allegation here:

