Peter Obi has mourned the death of Labour Party House of Reps candidate Clarita Ogar, calling her a fearless patriot

Ogar, who contested in Yala/Ogoja during the 2023 elections, was praised for her dedication to justice and a better Nigeria

Obi extended condolences to her family and the Obidient movement, praying for strength to bear the loss

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hon. Clarita Ogar.

Obi described Ogar as a courageous figure who dedicated her life to the struggle for a just and better Nigeria.

Clarita Ogar contested to represent Yala/Ogoja federal constituency under Labour Party in 2023. Photo: FB/Peter Obi

Ogar, who contested to represent Yala/Ogoja federal constituency under the Labour Party banner in the last general elections, reportedly passed away recently.

Confirming the news through a heartfelt message shared on Facebook, Obi wrote:

“With a weighty heart, on behalf of the entire Obidient family, I regret to announce the untimely passing of our dear sister and comrade, Hon. Clarita Ogar, who was the Labour Party House of Representatives candidate for Yala/Ogoja in the 2023 General elections.”

Obi noted that he had personally reached out to Ogar’s family days earlier to verify the sad news. Extending his condolences, he added:

“I want to again sincerely offer my condolences on behalf of my family and the Obidient family.”

The former Anambra State governor praised the late politician not only for her political aspirations but for the values she represented, calling her “not just a patriot but also a fearless woman who stood for justice and a better Nigeria.”

The message concluded with prayers for comfort and strength for Ogar’s family and supporters, as well as blessings for all members of the Obidient movement.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace, and may God give her family and all of us the fortitude to bear her sad, irreplaceable loss. God Almighty continue to bless her family and all the Obidient family always,” Obi wrote.

