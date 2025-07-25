The National Youth Service Corps Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, sent a powerful message to all corps employers on corps members' welfare

The NYSC boss made the call during the NYSC/Corps Employers’ Workshop organised by the scheme in Bauchi state

DG Nafiu outlines the importance of the workshop in fostering partnership, as he outlines the benefits all corps members should enjoy

Bauchi State - The National Youth Service Corps Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, urges corps members’ employers to support the scheme by taking care of the corps members' transportation from the orientation camps.

Nafiu made the call in Bauchi State on Thursday, July 24, during the 2025 NYSC/Corps Employers’ Workshop organised by the scheme, as reported by The Punch.

He noted that providing corps members with decent accommodation or a housing allowance would boost their productivity and service delivery

Legit.ng gathered that DG Nafiu was represented by the Director, Northeast Area Office 1, Bauchi, Agatha Banki.

The NYSC boss stated that the annual workshop fosters collaboration and idea-sharing between scheme operators and corps employers to improve their operations.

“From addressing grey areas to enhancing healthy relationships between our various organisations, the workshops always produce ideas and recommendations that are factored into the operations of the Scheme.

“I am convinced that the 2025 workshop would not be any different,” the DG noted

He further outlined the roles of corps employers to include the provision of accommodation, payment of transportation allowance, healthcare provision, similar to what is available to regular staff, and provision of a healthy working environment.

Earlier, the Bauchi state Coordinator of NYSC, Umoren Kufre, noted that the NYSC is dedicated to fostering mutual growth and development, adding that meaningful partnerships with corps members’ employers are essential for the scheme to truly maximise these endeavours.

“Strengthening our partnership is not merely a desirable goal but a necessity for fostering empowerment, innovation, and social responsibility.

“Throughout this workshop, we will engage in critical discussions, share experiences, and explore best practices that will help us strengthen our bonds and enhance the effectiveness of the NYSC in serving both corps members and the labour market”, he said.

NYSC boss cautions against criticising FG

Legit.ng previously reported that the DG of the NYSC, Brigadier General O.O. Nafiu, has cautioned corps members against using social media or other public platforms to insult or criticise the federal government or the NYSC scheme.

Speaking during his visit to the Awgu Orientation Camp in Enugu State on Friday, June 20, the NYSC boss reminded corps members that they are serving under the authority of the federal government and are therefore expected to conduct themselves with discipline and respect throughout their service year.

Corps members recount ordeal at orientation camp

Legit.ng also reported that some members of the NYSC, Oyo State chapter, shared their ugly experience as thousands of corps members who gathered at the orientation camp in Iseyin were left scrambling for accommodation after the camp's capacity was exceeded.

Legit.ng gathered that over 4,000 corps members were posted to the Iseyin camp in Oyo State, with a capacity of fewer than 3,000.

