M.Inc has brought together communication experts and the students of the University of Lagos, with a focus on trust in public relations

The event featured a panel of seasoned media professionals who shared insights on navigating ethical challenges and embracing continuous learning

The company used the forum to empower the next generation of PR professionals with practical strategies for fostering purpose-driven communication

As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation of communications professionals, M.Inc PR, an impact-driven PR and communications agency, hosted an exclusive event on Wednesday, July 16, to mark World PR Day (WPRD) 2025.

L-R: Ifunanya Igwe, Samuel Sokale, Mirabel Emma Aleladia, Akinkunmi Obakeye, Oluwamayowa Idowu at the recently held M.Inc World PR Day 2025 event in Ikoyi, Lagos. Photo credit - M.Inc PR

The forum, held at The Garden in Ikoyi, brought together industry leaders and University of Lagos undergraduates for a critical discussion themed 'Building Bridges and Navigating Polarisation', focusing on the foundational role of trust in modern public relations.

The event, which also celebrated WPRD’s fifth anniversary, marked a meaningful continuation of M.Inc PR’s sponsorship of PRADWAVE 3.0, an initiative by the UNILAG Public Relations and Advertising (PRAD) Club in conjunction with the Mass Communication Students' Association (MCSA), further reinforcing the agency’s commitment to mentorship and meaningful communication.

In her opening remarks, M.Inc PR’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategist, Mirabel Aleladia, articulated her vision to the gathering to get the conversation started.

"PR is not just how I get paid; it is a conduit for impact. When I leave the world, I want to know that we have made a difference," said Aleladia. "We organised this event to help build a sustainable foundation for the next generation of PR professionals, empowering them to pioneer their passion."

L-R: Mighty Oluwayemi, Fisayo Adekoya, Daniel Nnam, Emmanuel Oladipo, Azeezat Olatunde, and Daniel Olajire - Mass Communication students from the University of Lagos. Photo credit - M.Inc PR

The centrepiece of the event was a panel discussion moderated by renowned broadcaster and compère, Ifunanya Igwe. The panel featured experts from diverse sectors of the media and communications landscape:

Samuel Sokale, Head of Strategy and Insight at UpInTheSky

Head of Strategy and Insight at UpInTheSky Oluwamayowa Idowu , Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at The Culture Custodian

, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at The Culture Custodian Akinkunmi Obakeye, Senior Producer and Deputy Markets Editor at CNBC Africa

The panellists shared firsthand experiences on navigating polarisation. Sokale drew on his work with global brands like Spotify and government bodies, emphasising the critical need for constant skills development.

Idowu at Culture Custodian discussed the ethical tightrope of leveraging pop culture to foster conversation without sacrificing truth, while Obakeye advised aspiring professionals on the importance of deep, foundational knowledge to stand out in a competitive field.

For brands facing pressure to take extreme stances, the answer lies in building trust was the main message the forum ensured it disseminated. Trust is forged in the quiet, often uncomfortable space in between — the 'grey area.' M.Inc PR’s approach to reflecting this is to guide clients through this space and move them towards building lasting, authentic connections.

The forum successfully provided the student attendees with a practical framework for responding to stakeholder demands, fostering inclusivity, and building a career founded on integrity.

