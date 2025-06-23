The director general of the NYSC, Brigadier General O.O. Nafiu, warned corps members to maintain discipline on social media

Brigadier General Nafiu advised corps members to adopt financial discipline and save a portion of their allowance for future ventures

The NYSC boss urged the youths to prioritise nation-building and reconsider seeking opportunities abroad through the "japa" trend

Awgu, Enugu state - The director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General O.O. Nafiu, has cautioned corps members against using social media or other public platforms to insult or criticise the federal government or the NYSC scheme.

Speaking during his visit to the Awgu Orientation Camp in Enugu State on Friday, June 20, the NYSC boss reminded corps members that they are serving under the authority of the federal government and are therefore expected to conduct themselves with discipline and respect throughout their service year.

Nafiu condemned the act, saying:

“You cannot go online and start to cry to garner sympathy and be abusing and insulting the scheme."

His statement comes amid an earlier incident in the year where a corps member serving in Lagos state used her social media handle to lash out at the NYSC and federal authorities.

NYSC DG warns corps members on conduct

Nafiu explained that by virtue of their oath and the uniform they wear, corps members are temporary employees of the federal government and should refrain from public conduct that undermines the integrity of the institution.

The NYSC DG, who assumed office in March 2025, urged corps members to use their platforms positively to promote the values and image of the scheme and the country at large. He encouraged them to act as ambassadors of national unity and development, saying the NYSC was a critical institution designed to foster integration and patriotism.

NYSC DG advises youths against "Japa" trend

Brigadier Nafiu also touched on the growing trend of Nigerian youths seeking opportunities abroad, popularly known as “japa.” He urged young Nigerians to reconsider, stressing that building the nation should be a collective effort.

“The grass is not always greener on the other side, true change could only come when citizens committed themselves to developing their own country," he said.

He further advised corps members to adopt financial discipline during their service year by saving a portion of their monthly allowance. According to him, this would serve as a startup fund for small-scale ventures after completing the programme.

