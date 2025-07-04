Corps members who just completed their three-week orientation programme at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Oyo State shared the ugly experience

As the camp exceeded its capacity of less than 3,000 corps members, the camp authorities directed the corps members to seek alternatives in worship places

Legit.ng correspondent gathered that over 4,000 youth corps members were mobilised to the Oyo State NYSC camp located in Iseyin, making the limited facilities at the camp overstretched

Some members of the National Youth Service Corps, Oyo State chapter, shared their ugly experience as thousands of corps members who gathered at the orientation camp in Iseyin were left scrambling for accommodation after the camp's capacity was exceeded.

Legit.ng gathered that over 4,000 corps members were posted to the Iseyin camp in Oyo State with a capacity of fewer than 3,000..

Members of the Oyo State chapter of NYSC, shared their ugly experience as corps members were left scrambling for accommodation after the camp's capacity was exceeded Photo credit- NYSC NDHQ

Source: Twitter

In an interview with Legit.ng, a corps member who recently completed her three-week orientation programme shared how her expectations at the NYSC took an unexpected turn.

A corps member who simply identifies as Hadiza (not her official name) told Legit.ng that she arrived at the Iseyin camp on June 11, 2025, around 2:30 pm, in the company of others and went straight for the registration, getting ready and excited to begin the compulsory service year.

“I went directly to the registration desk when I arrived at camp, But things did not go as smoothly as I expected.

“I didn’t know that I needed to find hostel space quickly. By the time I realised, the entire camp was full.” Hadiza explained.

“We Slept Outside”: Corps Member Shares Experience

Explaining how she survived the first night at camp, she said,

“I slept outside the hostel with my bag by my side, using it as supporting sleeping material”

This corps member described her experience as harrowing, saying

“NYSC don suffer me”

“I slept in the church, even though I am a Muslim"

Hadiza explained how she settled for sleeping in the church despite being a Muslim because the hostel was full, and the mosque was filled up as well. She recounted how she and other corps members were moved to the camp church.

"Even though I’m a Muslim, I gratefully accepted the offer because I needed a place to sleep," she said.

For the next two weeks, she shared a bunk bed with one other person in a very crowded space.

According to her, she was relieved of the inconvenience when a friend left camp on June 24.

"When my friend vacated the camp, I quickly moved in. That was when I finally had my place to sleep comfortably," she said.

Another source who spoke on condition of anonymity shared with Legit.ng how the place of worship was turned into a hostel extension

"The current NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State seems to care less and has shown disregard for the sanctity of the places of worship. I think the NYSC believes that whatever they do, they do.

“They should seek help to construct more hostels instead of making people suffer from different ailments due to the lack of space,” the source disclosed.

Great time beyond the struggles

Hadiza narrated that despite her camp journey starting with struggles and feeling like a survival of the fittest scenario, the experience turned out to be a good one. She explained that she met wonderful people and created unforgettable bonds.

“The camp's large population of around 4,000 initially felt overwhelming, but we all adapted quickly. Despite some challenges, I've had an amazing time, made unforgettable memories and met incredible people who've made this experience truly special", Hadiza narrated.

The corps member said the camp was very crowded, with about 4,000 corps members, which made it overwhelming at first. However, everyone quickly adjusted to the environment.

"Even with the hostel struggles and the stress, I had an amazing time. I made memories I will always carry with me and met people I will never forget," said the corps member.

Members of the Oyo State chapter of NYSC, shared their ugly experience as corps members were left scrambling for accommodation after the camp's capacity was exceeded Photo credit- NYSC NDHQ

Source: Twitter

This trend did not begin recently.

A source within the camp, who pleaded anonymity due to a lack of authority to speak on the matter, told Legit.ng correspondent that the anomaly started in 2023 when some corps members from some other states, especially Lagos State, were mobilised to have their orientation at the Oyo State NYSC camp

“It started in 2023 when Mr Abel Oche served as the State Coordinator of the NYSC. At that time, Batch C Stream 2 had nearly 7,000 corps members.

“NYSC should do something about that; they should accommodate only those whom they can cater for," the source disclosed.

Oche reportedly appealed to religious bodies, particularly the Muslim corps members, to use their mosques. The practice many thought would last only once.

NYSC warns corps members against criticising the scheme

The director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General O.O. Nafiu, has cautioned corps members against using social media or other public platforms to insult or criticise the federal government or the NYSC scheme.

Speaking during his visit to the Awgu Orientation Camp in Enugu State on Friday, June 20, the NYSC boss reminded corps members that they are serving under the authority of the federal government and are therefore expected to conduct themselves with discipline and respect throughout their service year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng