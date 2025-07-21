Breaking: Katsina Governor Involved in Road Accident
Katsina, Katsina state - Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina, was involved in a minor road accident on Sunday evening, July 20, while travelling along the Daura–Katsina Road.
As reported by The Punch, Governor Radda's chief press secretary (CPS), Ibrahim Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, July 20, noting that the governor sustained no serious injuries.
Premium Times said that the governor has been hospitalised.
The Katsina government's statement read:
“We are pleased to confirm that the Governor is in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained."
Shortly after issuing the statement, Mohammed posted a video of the governor on Facebook, in which Radda, speaking in Hausa, confirmed he was “hale and hearty” but still undergoing treatment following the crash. He thanked supporters and members of the public for their prayers and good wishes.
More to come...
