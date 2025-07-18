NiMet warned of thunderstorms and widespread rainfall expected across Nigeria from Friday to Sunday, affecting at least 10 northern states

The agency predicted light to moderate rain in the North Central and Southern regions, with cloudy skies and heavier downpours in the afternoon and evening

Nigerians were urged to take precautions as strong winds were expected to accompany the storms, and airlines were advised to obtain specific weather reports

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of thunderstorms and widespread rainfall expected across several parts of the country from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20.

In its weather outlook released on Thursday, July 17, in Abuja, the agency predicted that at least 10 northern states would witness heavy weather activity during the afternoon and evening periods.

A new alert from NiMet warns parts of Nigeria of heavy rain and thunderstorms approaching. Photo credit: George Pentachoris

Source: Twitter

Northern region to witness thunderstorms

According to NiMet, states such as Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, and Taraba are expected to experience thunderstorms with moderate rainfall from Friday afternoon.

The agency also forecasted light to moderate morning rain over parts of Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Bauchi, and Gombe, while other northern areas will remain sunny with patches of cloud.

Central region to see scattered rainfall

In the North Central zone, including Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), light rain is expected in the morning, with continued showers later in the day, Daily Trust reported.

“For the central region, morning light rains are anticipated over parts of the FCT, Plateau and Benue.

“In the afternoon and evening, light rains are expected across parts of Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and the FCT," the statement read.

Southern states to experience light to moderate rains

NiMet also noted that residents in the South should prepare for rain throughout the weekend. States including Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom are forecasted to experience light to moderate rainfall from morning through evening.

The weather agency highlighted cloudy skies and mild rain in the mornings, followed by heavier downpours in the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong winds may accompany thunderstorms

NiMet urged Nigerians to remain alert and take safety precautions as strong winds may precede rainfall, particularly in thunderstorm-prone areas.

“Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid damage. Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances during storms, and stay away from tall trees that may fall," the agency advised.

Airlines, residents advised to take caution

Heavy rain and thunderstorms loom as NiMet warns several states and airlines across Nigeria. Photo credit: @fmaviationng

Source: Getty Images

The agency also appealed to airline operators to obtain specific airport weather reports for effective flight planning, Vanguard reported.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it added.

Residents across the country are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring daily weather updates from NiMet and to take necessary actions to protect lives and property during the period of expected weather disturbances.

NiMet list 24 states to be affected by strong wind

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has notified the residents of Edo, Kwara, and the federal capital territory (FCT) of a 48-hour downpour.

NiMet also warned residents of 22 other states about the impending downpour, which it said will begin on Thursday, September 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng