The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted heavy rainfall in 24 states, including Kaduna and Taraba

This forecast includes the possibility of flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, strong winds, thunder, and lightning

NiMet warns of potential flooding, water-borne disease outbreaks, and disruptions to daily life, urging disaster response management authorities to update flood contingency plans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has notified the residents of Edo, Kwara, and the federal capital territory (FCT) of a 48-hour downpour.

NiMet also warned residents of 22 other states about the impending downpour, which it said will begin on Thursday, September 28, The Punch reported.

Federal agency warns Nigerians of two-day heavy rain and its impact. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: Getty Images

Weather forecast: Fear of flooding increases

The agency made this known in its weekly rainfall forecast bulletin released on Wednesday, September 27. It also asked residents to expect flash floods.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Apart from Edo and Kwara, other states listed are Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Kwara, and Benue. A report by The Nation newspaper also noted this update.

The bulletin partly reads:

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected within the forecast period (Thursday 28th and Friday 29th, September 2023) over parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa."

Other states are: Cross River, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Benue state and the FCT.

NiMet continued:

“Strong winds should accompany the rains with the strongest winds expected over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi State.”

Weather forecast: States listed for heavy rainfall

Below are the states listed to experience heavy rainfall:

Katsina Kano Jigawa Bauchi Gombe Plateau Borno Adamawa Taraba Kaduna Niger Nasarawa Kogi Enugu Edo Delta Bayelsa Cross River Ebonyi Abia Anambra Akwa Ibom Kwara Benue

FCT

NEMA alert: Cameroon opens Lagdo Dam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received an alert over a looming flood on the banks of River Benue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the alert in a letter.

The letter said the Cameroonian government planned to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead”.

Source: Legit.ng