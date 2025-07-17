Air travelers in Kwara State have raised concerns over the increasing price of one-way tickets from Ilorin to Abuja

Passengers also face flight delays, cancellations, and diversions, often without compensation, making the situation worse

Lawmakers have called for action to address the unfair pricing, which negatively impacts the state's economy and accessibility

Concerns over the growing price of tickets on the Ilorin route, which many claim is unreasonably higher than those on lengthier routes like Lagos to Abuja, have been raised by air travelers in Kwara State.

According to stakeholders and passengers, the development is impacting access to the state, economic activity, and mobility, particularly as flight delays and cancellations continue to exacerbate the issue.

Regular traveler Alhaji Abdul Azeez told Daily Trust on Tuesday that one-way tickets from Ilorin to Abuja might now cost between N250,000 and N290,000, particularly on Monday mornings or weekends. This represents a significant increase from the prior average of N65,000 to N100,000 for the same route.

“In contrast, Lagos to Abuja flights, which take longer in the air, go for around N120,000 to N150,000. Sometimes even less,” he said.

This scenario was likewise bemoaned by another traveler, who only identified himself as Nurudeen.

“What this means is that Ilorin passengers are paying almost double the price for a shorter flight. Yet they are still at the mercy of delays, sudden cancellations, or flight rescheduling without refunds. Sometimes you are left stranded with no compensation and forced to consider the risky and time-consuming road journey,” he added.

Passengers not carried along

He also mentioned that passengers are kept in the dark when operators give operational, technical, or administrative explanations for disruptions.

“No reasonable passenger wants to board a flight with safety issues. But operators use these excuses, and passengers have no choice but to accept them due to the fear of crashing,” he said.

Nurudeen also denounced frequent flight diversions, claiming they sometimes occurred due to heavier traffic at other airports.

Lawmakers have also taken notice of the issue. During plenary, Hon. Rukayat Shittu, a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, brought up the matter and demanded immediate action to rectify what she called an unjust pricing structure.

The politician claimed in a Facebook post that the Ilorin airfare dilemma harms the general public and impedes the state's progress.

“Air connectivity is no longer a luxury. It is a public good like roads, electricity, or education,” she wrote.

“When ticket prices in Ilorin are unfairly higher than similar routes in other states, the poorest suffer the most. Artisans, market vendors, hotel workers, and transporters lose income when fewer people fly into Kwara. Students and young professionals miss out on opportunities. Small businesses lose clients and investors skip Kwara due to high cost and poor accessibility,” she added.

Shittu asked regulators and aviation stakeholders to examine Ilorin's fare structure and ensure it represents accessibility, equity, and economic significance.

The cost of a one-way ticket on Overland Airways from Abuja to Ilorin had skyrocketed to N380,000 for the trip on July 17 and N300,000 for the following day.

The cheapest fares quoted by the airline are N160,000, while for other days of the week, the fares range between N200,000 and N280,000. Similarly, Lagos to Ilorin, was recently quoted at N350,000 for Thursday’s flight, while Friday’s flight cost N240,000 if the traveler was booking on Wednesday.

Green Africa, another airline operating the route, only has Abuja to Ilorin flights on Saturdays, with tickets sold for N225,000. The passenger could pay more because of the airline’s baggage policy, which only allows 7kg carry-on luggage.

“A one-way was sold for N450,000 on Overland during the just-concluded Sallah,” an official at the airport said yesterday.

