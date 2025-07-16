Labour Party’s Peter Obi visited Daura to personally offer condolences to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari

His appearance came a day after Buhari was laid to rest with full Islamic and military honours

The moment depicted a rare display of unity and respect across political divides in Nigeria’s evolving democracy

Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, following the latter’s burial in Daura on Tuesday.

Obi was seen at Buhari’s Daura residence on Wednesday, where he signed the condolence register and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Peter Obi Visits Daura to Condole with Buhari’s Family Following Burial. Photo credit: Peter Obi/MBuhari/X

His visit came a day after the solemn state farewell of President Buhari, who was laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

Buhari burial ceremony concludes with military honours

The remains of President Buhari were interred at 5:50pm on Tuesday in Daura, following funeral prayers led by Sheikh Salisu Rabiu, Imam of the Central Mosque in Daura. The burial marked the end of an era for the former leader who had served Nigeria both as a military Head of State and a civilian President.

In a final act of tribute, senior military officials including Army Generals and Service Chiefs escorted the coffin to the graveside, where a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of Buhari’s legacy.

Video shared by Imran Muhammad on X captured Obi at the residence, where he met with members of Buhari’s family and offered his condolences.

The visit was seen as a symbolic gesture transcending party lines and reflecting national unity in mourning a figure who shaped Nigeria’s political history.

