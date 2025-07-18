Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has reportedly married a fourth wife at a private wedding in Abuja

Hafiza Yahaya Bello, the third wife of the former governor, had announced the marriage, which was attended by close friends and family

Yahaya Bello's fourth marriage has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who referenced his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, has married a fourth wife, Hiqma, at a private ceremony over the weekend in Abuja.

Close friends and family members attended the private event. Hafiza Yahaya Bello, the third wife of the former governor, first announced the marriage on social media and publicly welcomed the fourth wife into the family.

Bello's third wife speaks on fourth marriage

The Guardian reported that the former governor's wife expressed gratitude and prayed for blessings and peace in their home. She wrote: “Our family just got a little bigger and more loving.”

Bello served as the governor of Kogi state between 2016 and 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The former governor was previously married to Amina Oyiza Bello, Rashida Yahaya Bello, and Hafiza Bello.

He was known for his low-profile personal life and has largely kept his family out of the public eye. Following the conclusion of his tenure as the governor of Kogi State, the marriage added a new chapter to his private life.

The former governor holds a bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. His latest wedding has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Nigerians' reaction to Bello's fourth wedding

Below are some of the reactions:

Popzy commented:

"Him go don pay the school fees of their unborn children reach 2050. Whereas, his followers dey online with cracked lips...water like this dem no see drink."

Jide Dina called on EFCC:

"@officialEFCC See how useless and hopeless your ministry has become. You did not prosecute or do anything. Here it is, the wedding and enjoying life. But small yahoo boys with an Old Toyota Corolla and Venza, you will use all your machinery to go after them. It's well."

Duchess of Lekki reacted:

"When is the EFCC chairman going to fulfil his promises of bringing all Yahaya Bello‘s fraudulent activities to account? Or is it only to be granting random interviews, blaming corruption in Nigeria on Nigerian youths?"

Awujale said:

"After some years, if the government no longer favours him, he will claim, like Atiku, Amaechi, Aregbesola, and David Mark, that Nigerians are hungry and need saving from hunger."

Casmir Ajems tweeted:

"The father of the girl might be a judge or someone in government close to those handling his case. Make una check well again, please."

See the video of the wedding as shared by another social media user here:

EFCC moves against Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has explained that the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, could be arrested outside Nigeria if allowed to travel abroad.

According to the EFCC lawyer, if the former governor is arrested outside Nigeria, such a development would delay his prosecution here in Nigeria.

The EFCC made the claim while kicking against Yahaya Bello's application asking the court to release his travel document for medical treatment abroad.

