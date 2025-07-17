The Lagos State Police Command has arrested suspects involved in a visa fraud syndicate in the state

Lagos State – Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, have arrested four suspects involved in crime syndicates that engage in large-scale visa application scams to the tune of N500 million in Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Command's Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, July 16.

Legit.ng gathered that the suspects, who are staff members of an educational consultancy located in Ago Okota, allegedly lure victims with promises of securing Canadian visa applications.

Police's arrest of suspects

According to the statement, the case was initially reported at the Ago Okota divisional police headquarters and was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos state police command, where investigations led to the arrest of the suspects.

The statement reads, "The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with a large-scale visa scam involving the fraudulent collection of ₦500 million.

"The suspects are Blessing Wefsutu ‘f’ aged 27, Chineye Christian ‘f’ aged 36, Archibong Udeme Ifereke ‘m’ aged 23, and Maurine Peter ‘m’ aged 25.

"The case which was initially reported at the Ago Okota Division was subsequently transferred to the SCID for further investigation.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects, all staff of an educational consultancy located in Ago Okota, fraudulently obtained a total of ₦500 million from over 100 unsuspecting victims under the false promise of securing Canadian.

The Commissioner of Police advises the public

The State Command's Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, advised the public to properly scrutinise travel agencies before any financial engagements.

"CP Olohundare Jimoh, advises the public to exercise due diligence and verify the authenticity of travel and recruitment agencies before engaging in any visa-related transactions.

He assures the public that the Command remains committed to pursuing justice and protecting residents from fraudsters and other criminal elements.

