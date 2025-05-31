Former President Muhammadu Buhari has withdrawn from attending the Qur’anic recitation competition honoring President Tinubu’s late mother due to a medical check-up abroad

Buhari conveyed his regrets through a letter signed by Ambassador Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure, extending warm wishes to President Tinubu and the event organisers

The spiritual event, initiated by Senator Basheer Lado, is a major Islamic gathering commemorating the late Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu's legacy

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has tendered his regrets over his inability to attend the grand finale of the Qur’anic recitation competition organized in memory of Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu, mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event, a significant Islamic gathering scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, was convened by Senator Basheer Lado, CON, and expected to draw high-profile personalities from across Nigeria.

Buhari has communicated that he will be absent from Tinubu's mother's memorial Quran competition. Photo: FB/ABAT,PBAT

Buhari to be absent from event

Buhari, initially billed to serve as the Special Guest of Honour, conveyed his absence through a formal letter signed by Ambassador Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure.

The letter, dated May 25, 2025, and issued under the heading “Office of Muhammadu Buhari Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” acknowledged earlier correspondences from Senator Lado dated April 12 and May 12, 2025, inviting the former leader to the high-profile event.

“I regret to inform you that Former President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to attend the event as previously agreed due to his scheduled medical check-up abroad,” Kazaure stated.

Buhari wishes organisers a hitch-free program

Despite his absence, Buhari extended his warmest regards to the Tinubu family and wished the organisers a successful and spiritually fulfilling event. “In this regard, he extends his best wishes for a successful event and conveys his regards to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire Tinubu's family,” Kazaure added.

Buhari also offered prayers for the late matriarch, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, asking that her soul find eternal peace in Jannatul Firdausi. He further requested that his well wishes be conveyed to President Tinubu.

Buhari was billed to serve as the program's Special Guest of Honour. Photo: FB/Muhammadu Buhari

The Qur’anic recitation competition, initiated by Senator Lado, was conceived as a way of honouring the memory of Hajiya Abibatu, who was known for her piety, leadership, and commitment to community development.

The event has garnered significant attention from religious scholars, community leaders, and dignitaries nationwide, serving both as a spiritual assembly and a tribute to a revered figure in Nigerian society.

While Buhari’s absence will be noted, his message of goodwill is expected to resonate deeply with attendees, reflecting both his respect for the Tinubu family and the significance of the occasion.

