Prominent media mogul and politician, Chief Dele Momodu, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking a significant turning point in his political journey.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to his ward chairman in Ihievbe, Edo state, Momodu made clear his dissatisfaction with the current state of the party and announced his switch to a new political platform.

In his resignation letter dated on Thursday, July 17, Dele Momodu lamented that the PDP had been overtaken by forces who do not believe in internal democracy or fair political processes.

“Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight,” he wrote.

This claim echoes growing concerns from some party faithful who believe the PDP has lost its ideological direction in recent times.

Dele Momodu didn’t mince words as he referred to the PDP as a “carcass,” signalling his belief that the party is no longer viable or capable of reform.

“It is therefore honourable to abandon the carcass of the party to them,” he stated, emphasising that he would not be part of what he considers a sinking ship.

This remark is likely to stir debate among party members and political analysts, especially as Nigeria’s 2027 elections draw closer.

Momodu announced that he and others are now aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he referred to as a “new coalition party.”

While he didn’t provide full details about the coalition’s leadership or roadmap, his move suggests a potential realignment of political forces ahead of the next general election.

“Majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” he affirmed.

Despite the bold tone of his resignation, Momodu ended his letter on a warm note, thanking his ward chairman and supporters for their loyalty and assistance over the years.

“I will forever treasure the kind support you gave me at all times,” he wrote.

His departure is expected to spark fresh reactions within the PDP and beyond, as the search for new political alternatives gathers momentum.

