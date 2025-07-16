Despite Buhari’s passing, Nigerians remain divided over his legacy, recalling both praise and controversies from his time in office

His description of Igbo people as a “dot in a circle” and remarks about women’s roles sparked ethnic and gender-based criticisms that still resonate today

The Central Bank’s currency redesign under Buhari led to a severe naira shortage, causing public frustration and protests that continue to shape views on his economic policies

Even after the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, many Nigerians continue to reflect on moments from his time in office that sparked debate and strong emotions.

While some praise his leadership, others recall incidents and policies that left lasting impressions, some of which remain controversial today.

3 Things Buhari Did While Alive That Still Provoke Nigerians Even After His Death

Here are three key actions and statements from Buhari’s tenure that still provoke Nigerians long after his death.

1. Calling Igbo people a dot in a circle

One of Buhari’s most criticised remarks came during the 2015 presidential campaign when he referred to the Igbo ethnic group as a “dot in a circle.”

This comment was widely viewed as dismissive and disrespectful.

Many Nigerians, particularly from the southeastern region, felt marginalised and insulted by the phrase. It became symbolic of perceived ethnic insensitivity during Buhari’s leadership.

Speaking on the issue, a political analyst noted, “Such remarks deepen ethnic divides and make reconciliation harder in a diverse country like Nigeria.”

2. Calling women good in the other room

Another moment that sparked outrage was Buhari’s comment about women’s roles during a visit to Germany in 2016. He stated that women were best suited for “the kitchen, the living room, and the other room.”

This statement was widely condemned as sexist and outdated, leading to social media campaigns challenging patriarchal views.

A women's rights advocate said,

“Comments like these undermine gender equality and ignore the vital roles women play in every sector of society.”

3. Scarcity of naira notes

During Buhari’s administration, the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced a currency redesign policy aimed at curbing corruption and promoting a cashless economy. However, the implementation led to a severe shortage of naira notes in circulation.

Many Nigerians struggled to access cash, which disrupted daily business and caused widespread frustration. The scarcity of naira notes triggered protests and criticism of the government’s handling of the situation.

Buhari’s legacy is complex, and these issues continue to influence public opinion in Nigeria. As the country moves forward, the lessons from his tenure remain relevant in discussions about leadership, inclusivity, and economic policy.

Akpabio pays condolence visit to Buhari's family

Previously, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, July 16, Senate President Godswill Akpabio visited the Daura residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

Buhari, a former military Head of State and two-term civilian President, died on Sunday, July 13, at a clinic in London at the age of 82.

