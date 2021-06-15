The issue of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) was not discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari according to some south-south leaders who met with him

According to reports, the denial yesterday were Asari Dokubo, Annkio Briggs, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki among others

Meanwhile, the leaders have berated the president for describing the entire Igbo people as a dot in the circle

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some south-south leaders have made their position known on the issue of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the recent comment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the leaders, they have not discussed the proscribed group with the president.

They made this known while blasting Buhari for the recent statement in which the president claimed that IPOB represents a dot in a circle, Leadership Newspaper reports.

South-south leaders said they did not discuss IPOB with President Buhari. Photo: Femi Adesina

They disclosed this during a virtual conference titled: “Addressing The Dot In Circle In President Buhari’s Interview, A Return To 1966?”.

Leaders who participated in the conference were Asari Dokubo, Annkio Briggs, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, Mr. Tony Nnadi, Lt. Col. Tony Nyiam, Rear Admiral Yanga (rtd).

Allow Igbos Have Biafra by Referendum

In another report, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for a referendum for the Igbo to actualise the Biafra Republic and peacefully separate from Nigeria.

CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman made the call in statement on Monday, June 14, seen by Legit.ng.

The group stated that only a referendum for Igbo exit from Nigeria can provide a final guarantee for a peaceful Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma calls for peace

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has enjoined Imolites to always embrace peace, stressing that it is a panacea for development in the state.

The governor made the comment on Saturday, June 12, in his state-wide broadcast monitored by Legit.ng to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

He said it is remarkable that this year’s Democracy Day is coming at a time the state is faced with several security challenges, adding that the problem threatens the age-long democracy enjoyed by the people.

Obasanjo reveals elders' resolution on insecurity

Also, Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, said that elder statesmen under the aegis of the Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria (CGN) have notified President Muhammadu Buhari of their recent meeting in Abuja on the insecurity in the country.

The ex-president said members of the CGN agreed in principle to formally present their resolutions to President Buhari before any public disclosure.

Legit.ng gathered that Obasanjo offered an insight into what was discussed at their Thursday, June 10, meeting, which according to him, bothered on issues of security, economy, welfare, well-being, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Source: Legit