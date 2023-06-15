The Kano State government has reacted to media reports that the state parliament will move a motion to reinstall Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf disclosed via a statement that there is no such development at the moment

He noted that the people of Kano would be duly involved when there is any development

The governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has revealed that a decision has yet to be made over the reinstalment of Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor's response was concerning speculations that the state government would sack all the emirs the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje appointed.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said the state government would be transparent in handling Emirate matters.

It was gathered that an earlier report confirmed that the state parliament would sit on the matter and move a motion to adopt the motion at the plenary session on Thursday, June 15.

It was gathered that the parliament's majority leader, Lawan Hussaini, the Dala constituency lawmaker, would sponsor the motion.

Kano government's official statement

Meanwhile, Hussaini debunked the rumour after the close of the plenary on Wednesday, June 14.

Similarly, Sanusi Bature, the chief press secretary to the governor, in a statement issued late-night on Wednesday, June 14, said:

“Contrary to the rumours circulating in social media, Kano State government has not taken any decision yet on the new emirates as speculated,”

He noted that if any development on the matter arises, it would be made public, and the processes would be transparent as they should be.

Bature said the executive and the legislature would allow Kano citizens access to all the details of the processes that would be initiated.

