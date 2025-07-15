The Senate and House of Representatives released a joint directive to suspend all legislative activities to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly has declared the suspension of all legislative activities for one week to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London at the age of 82.

Legit.ng gathered that the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, made this known in a press statement on Monday, July 14.

The statement disclosed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abass jointly directed the suspension of all legislative activities till Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

The statement reads: “The National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mourns the passing of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, who died yesterday, 13th July 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities are suspended immediately until Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President.

Brief history of late President Buhari

Born in 1942, Former President Muhammadu Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983. Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

President Buhari contested and lost three consecutive presidential elections in years, 2003, 2007 and 2011

The late former President Muhammadu Buhari returned as democratically elected president, succeeding former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. The election was regarded as the most peaceful transition of power by international observers, as late President Buhari became the only president who won against an incumbent president.

Former President Buhari passes on

Born on December 17, 1942, Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, after previously ruling as the military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

President Tinubu mourns Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu has spoken with Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences. President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

